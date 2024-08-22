What is CitizenGO?

CitizenGO is a community of active citizens who work together, using online petitions and action alerts as a resource, to defend and promote life, family, and liberty. We work to ensure that those in power respect human dignity and individuals rights.

Do you want to change the world? Thousands of like-minded people will help you!

With CitizenGO's online petition platform, you are able to send your petition to decision makers in local, national, and international government bodies and businesses. Likeminded individuals from all over the world will join you in winning your cause.