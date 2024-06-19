Share this postDefending "Democracy?": Western Media Acknowledges Ukraine's History of Stifling Dissentephektikoi.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherDefending "Democracy?": Western Media Acknowledges Ukraine's History of Stifling Dissent Glenn Greenwald 244K subscribers Mike ZimmerJun 19, 2024Share this postDefending "Democracy?": Western Media Acknowledges Ukraine's History of Stifling Dissentephektikoi.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherShareShare this postDefending "Democracy?": Western Media Acknowledges Ukraine's History of Stifling Dissentephektikoi.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherShare