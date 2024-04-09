Share this postDEBUNKING Anti-Worker PROPAGANDA About Minimum Wage Increaseephektikoi.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherDEBUNKING Anti-Worker PROPAGANDA About Minimum Wage Increase Due Dissidence 54.2K subscribersMike ZimmerApr 09, 2024Share this postDEBUNKING Anti-Worker PROPAGANDA About Minimum Wage Increaseephektikoi.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherShareShare this postDEBUNKING Anti-Worker PROPAGANDA About Minimum Wage Increaseephektikoi.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherShare