This is it. A date with destiny. All set for the most crucial geopolitical/geoeconomic gathering of the year and arguably the decade: the BRICS Summit under the Russian presidency in Kazan, capital of Tatarstan, where Sunni Tatars coexist in perfect harmony with Orthodox Christians.

This is a pivotal moment—a date with destiny. The BRICS Summit, under Russia’s presidency, is poised to be the most significant geopolitical and geoeconomic gathering of the year, perhaps even the decade. Held in Kazan, the capital of Tatarstan, where Sunni Tatars and Orthodox Christians coexist peacefully, this summit follows intense preparations by sherpas and analysts throughout 2024, under the guidance of Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov, who leads the BRICS efforts. These preparations culminated in three key meetings in Moscow—bringing together BRICS finance ministers, central bank governors, working groups, and the Business Council—just ahead of the summit.

The economic context is well-known to the Global Majority: the combined GDP of BRICS nations exceeds $60 trillion, outpacing the G7. BRICS nations are projected to grow by 4% this year, higher than the global average of 3.2%. Most future economic growth will come from BRICS countries. Even before the summit, Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov emphasized BRICS' goal of bypassing “politicized” Western platforms, indirectly referencing sanctions and the weaponization of the US dollar, as BRICS moves towards establishing its own international payment system.

The backdrop for decisions made in Kazan is marked by the chaotic effects of the Hegemon’s unending wars—from Ukraine to West Asia—which have impacted BRICS’ efforts and underscored the need to build a new geoeconomic system from scratch. A potential war escalation was averted by leaked intel to the Five Eyes about preparations by Israel and the US to strike Iran, but this action was likely postponed to avoid overshadowing the summit.

The BRICS finance ministers’ and central bank governors’ joint statement, though cautious, highlights the need for comprehensive reform of the global financial system to give developing countries more representation. However, the US remains resistant to reforming the IMF, World Bank, or Bretton Woods system. Russia and China recognize the need for a post-Bretton Woods system. The statement is more assertive regarding the BRICS Cross-Border Payments Initiative (BCBPI), encouraging the use of local currencies in trade, though it remains voluntary for now. Kazan is expected to provide momentum for this initiative.

President Putin, in his address to the BRICS Business Council, outlined key priorities, including expanding the capabilities of the New Development Bank (NDB) to finance infrastructure and technological projects across the Global South. He also mentioned Russia’s work on a single digital infrastructure for BRICS, linking this effort to a BRICS version of SWIFT and the development of BRICS Pay, a debit card soon to be rolled out across member countries. However, a single BRICS currency is not yet under consideration, as it would require significant economic integration among members.

Putin stressed that BRICS is not an anti-Western group but rather a non-Western one. He highlighted future growth areas—particularly Southeast Asia and Africa—and emphasized key infrastructure projects like the Northern Sea Route and the International North-South Transportation Corridor (INSTC), with Russia, Iran, and India as key partners. He also reaffirmed the strength of the Russia-China partnership and criticized NATO’s interference in Asia.

A special session on Palestine will take place during the summit, with Putin emphasizing the importance of the two-state solution and Russia’s ongoing communication with both Israel and Palestine. He also addressed the challenges BRICS faces due to the Forever Wars in West Asia, which primarily target Russia, Iran, and China.

Regarding Ukraine, Putin reaffirmed the strength of Russia’s military and emphasized that modern warfare is now a “war of mathematicians,” which NATO fails to grasp. He reiterated Russia’s stance on preventing the development of a “Nuclear Ukraine,” warning of serious consequences for any move in this direction.

The Kazan summit is a defining moment. By the end of the week, the world will see whether it marks the emergence of a new system of international relations or whether divide-and-rule tactics will delay the inevitable end of the old global order.