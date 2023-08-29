“Joe Allen’s Dark Aeon is the first comprehensive critical analysis of the planned post-human future. It will give you great clarity (as well as nightmares). Allen has long been our most thoughtful authority of this ill-understood catastrophe and no one who wants humanity to survive should ignore his warnings here.” —Naomi Wolf, bestselling author of The Beauty Myth and The Bodies of Others

by Joe Allen (Author), Stephen K. Bannon (Foreword)

Humanity is consumed by relentless transformation



Like a thief in the night, artificial intelligence has inserted itself into our lives. It makes important decisions for us every day. Often, we barely notice. As Joe Allen writes in this groundbreaking book, “Transhumanism is the great merger of humankind with the Machine. At this stage in history, it consists of billions using smartphones. Going forward, we’ll be hardwiring our brains to artificial intelligence systems.”



The world-famous robot, Sophia, symbolizes a rising techno-religion. She takes her name from the goddess—or Aeon—whose fall from grace is described in the Gnostic Gospels.



With an academic background in both science and theology, Allen confronts the paradox of what he calls “good people constructing a digital abomination.” Dark Aeon is nothing less than a cri de coeur for humanity itself. He takes us on a roller coaster ride through history and the emergence of Scientism, and from government-mandated mRNA vaccines to the weird visions of cyborg billionaires like Elon Musk.



From Silicon Valley to China, these globalists’ visions of humanity’s future, exposed and described in Dark Aeon, are dire and terrifying. But Joe Allen argues that humanity’s salvation is within our grasp. Only if we refuse to avert our eyes from the impending twilight before us.

