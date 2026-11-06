Claude AI Summary

Yves Engler argues that the Canadian left applies a double standard. Many leftists see US bases around the world as imperial power projection, yet accept Canadian troop deployments far from home as “defensive.” He asks whether the NDP has any threshold at which it would question Canada’s military and financial commitments against Russia.

Latvia deployment. About 2,000 Canadian troops are in Resolute Reforger, the largest NATO exercise ever held on Latvia’s border with Russia (3,000 soldiers, 1,000 pieces of equipment, October 26 to November 8). For the first time the entire Canadian-led Multinational Brigade Latvia has moved from its western base to a few kilometres from Belarusian and Russian territory. An embedded CTV reporter was in Daugavpils, 30 km from Belarus and 50 km from Russia, where Russian is the dominant language and many Russian-speaking Latvians see NATO as belligerent. One Canadian soldier said some locals have shouted insults at them. Engler objects to the exercise being called “defensive” in a CTV headline and a widely shared meme.

Escalation of the mission. He says the mission has grown steadily more belligerent. The brigade commander said it has moved beyond a “tripwire” posture toward a credible defence of Latvia, with forward locations near the eastern border where troops would fight. Operation REASSURANCE began in 2017 with 540 troops; Carney recently announced an increase from 2,200 to 2,600 persistently deployed personnel, with the operation extended to 2031. He notes that with about 2,200 personnel in a country of 1.8 million, Canada has nearly as many troops per capita in Latvia as at home. He says the mission draws almost no questioning in the media or Parliament.

Spending on Ukraine. Carney announced another $778 million for Ukraine last week with barely any opposition, bringing Canadian spending on what Engler calls a proxy war to $28 billion since February 2022. Brampton-based Roshel has delivered nearly 3,000 Senator armoured vehicles at about $600,000 each, roughly $1.8 billion in sales for a company founded in 2016. Washington approved a US$2.1 billion Patriot missile sale to Ukraine, largely produced by Lockheed Martin and paid for by the EU, Canada and others.

Arms industry and NATO expansion. Engler says the war is partly an outgrowth of Lockheed Martin’s long-term expansion strategy. In the 1990s, Lockheed and other US arms makers lobbied for eastward NATO expansion. In 1996 Lockheed vice president Bruce Jackson founded and led the US Committee to Expand NATO, which won political backing for enlargement. Because new members had to modernize their Soviet-era militaries, Lockheed saw expansion as a way to create markets. Lockheed is now a leading sponsor of the NATO Association of Canada, and Roshel also partners with it. Roshel’s CEO sits on the board of the Canada-Ukraine Chamber of Commerce.

Effects on Ukraine. He argues the strategy has been disastrous for Ukrainians. The country has lost nearly half its population since 1991 and is caught between a belligerent alliance using it as a cudgel against a geopolitical competitor and a large neighbour willing to turn it into a rump state. He says the push toward NATO has empowered far-right forces, the haters and those most willing to fight.

Azov. He cites an incident Monday in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka near Kyiv, where masked members of the Azov unit of the National Guard beat protesters, including a 14-year-old boy, who were trying to free men from a secret detention centre for conscripts and deserters. Authorities arrested those who exposed the facility rather than those running it. Engler says Canada has long trained and assisted Azov and other far-right forces. He quotes The Maple’s Alex Cosh: Canada hosted a meeting with Azov representatives at the Kyiv embassy last year, and in September the Carney government announced direct support for the Ukrainian National Guard, of which Azov is part.

Closing questions. Peace groups held a press conference on Parliament Hill a month ago and started a parliamentary petition for an audit of the $26 billion sent to Ukraine, which has been largely ignored. Engler asks whether the NDP will speak up when spending reaches $30, $50 or $100 billion, whether it will question the Latvia deployment at 3,000 or 5,000 troops, or if REASSURANCE is extended to 2035 or 2050, or whether it has no threshold short of open war with Russia.