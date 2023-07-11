“Social media companies, including TikTok, Snap, and Twitter, caused people in France to riot and so the government should shut them down, say French President Emmanuel Macron and the European Union’s top censor, Thierry Breton.” — Michael Shellenberger, Jul 10, 2023

Summary by ChaGPT 3.5

French President Emmanuel Macron and the European Union's top censor, Thierry Breton, have called for increased censorship and potential shutdowns of social media platforms like TikTok, Snap, and Twitter. Macron stated that if social networks become uncontrollable, they may need regulation or disconnection. Breton added that social media companies have not done enough to remove hateful and inciting content and warned of immediate sanctions if they fail to do so. However, critics argue that these demands pose a threat to freedom of speech as protected by various international and national laws.

While there are legal provisions for removing content that incites violence, Macron and Breton have not presented evidence linking hate speech or incitement to violence to the recent riots in France. Additionally, concerns arise as the Macron government recently passed a law allowing police to secretly spy on individuals by taking control of their devices and activating their microphones, cameras, and GPS. Similar attacks on privacy and calls for censorship are happening globally, with the UK, Ireland, and Australia considering or passing legislation that infringes on free speech and privacy rights.

The simultaneous attack on free speech and privacy across multiple nations raises questions about the reasons behind it and potential solutions.

Unpopularity Behind Elite Demands For Spying And Censorship