Ephektikoi - Guerrilla Epistemologist

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GeoffPainPhD's avatar
GeoffPainPhD
4h

Did Claude spot the apparently contradictory charts in the Supplementary files?

See Supplement Figure 3. Cumulative incidence of all-cause, cardiovascular, COVID-19, and non-COVID-19 mortality in full cohort.

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