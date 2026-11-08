Researchers at the Florida Department of Health and MIT compared deaths over the 12 months following a first COVID-19 vaccine dose between people who received the Pfizer vaccine and people who received the Moderna vaccine. They used Florida’s state health records and looked at adults who got their first dose between December 2020 and August 2021.

Who was studied: About 1.96 million adults, split into two equal groups of 981,411. Each Pfizer recipient was paired with a Moderna recipient of the same age group, sex, race, ethnicity, month of vaccination, type of vaccination site, and neighbourhood (census tract). People in nursing homes, correctional facilities, or homeless were left out.

What they found: Over 12 months, the Pfizer group had more deaths than the Moderna group, from all causes combined and in each category they examined.

All causes: 784 vs. 562 deaths per 100,000 people, about 40% higher for Pfizer

Heart-related: 226 vs. 145 per 100,000, about 57% higher

COVID-19: 61 vs. 32 per 100,000, about 91% higher

Non-COVID-19 causes: 722 vs. 530 per 100,000, about 37% higher

The difference in all-cause deaths appeared in every age group. The differences in heart-related and COVID-19 deaths were mainly among people 60 and older. The gap between the groups became visible roughly 30 to 40 days after vaccination.

Checks for hidden bias: The authors tested whether something other than the vaccine could explain the gap. They looked at causes of death that a vaccine shouldn’t affect, such as cancer, suicide and homicide, and found no clear difference between the groups. Rates of COVID-19 infection before vaccines were available were nearly the same in both groups, though slightly different among people 60 and older. Adjusting for earlier heart-related hospital stays barely changed the results. A further calculation indicated that a hidden factor would have to be quite strong to erase the difference.

Possible explanations the authors offer:

Some difference between the two groups that the study couldn’t measure, such as health habits or existing medical conditions. Moderna may have protected better against COVID-19 infection and its aftereffects, which could reduce deaths from other causes too. The authors say their analysis suggests this is only a partial explanation. The two vaccines may have different broader effects on the body, though the authors say the mechanism is unclear.

Limits the authors acknowledge:

There was no group of unvaccinated people, so the results could reflect either a harm from Pfizer or a benefit from Moderna.

The data had no detailed medical records (smoking, weight, other illnesses).

Cause-of-death information on death certificates can contain errors.

The findings may not apply outside Florida, and they say nothing about newer versions of these vaccines.

Authors’ conclusion: Florida adults who received Pfizer as their first vaccine series had a higher risk of death over 12 months than matched Moderna recipients, and the authors say health outcomes beyond COVID-19 itself should be considered when evaluating COVID-19 vaccines.

Disclosures in the paper: The study had no outside funding. Three authors were supported by the Florida Department of Health, and one of them is Florida’s State Surgeon General. Another author is a former member of the U.S. vaccine advisory committee (ACIP). The paper is an early, pre-publication version in the journal Global Epidemiology.



