The article argues that Israelis are the real terrorists and that Palestinians are a liberation movement, and it frames Canada’s terrorism list as a major contribution to Palestinian dispossession.

The conference. Masar Badil (the Palestinian Alternative Revolutionary Path Movement) is hosting “3 Years of Al-Aqsa Flood: Resistance & Return From the Belly of the Beast” in Toronto on November 28-29. It will discuss what it calls the ongoing assault by the US and “the Zionist entity” on Palestine, Lebanon, Iran and West Asia, and how to build power in the face of rising repression. It follows a three-day anti-imperialist symposium, “Seeds Beneath the Snow.” One panel, “One Day You Too Will Be a ‘T-rrorist’,” will challenge Canada’s terror list.

The terror list. The author says over 10 percent of the list is made up of organizations from a territory holding one-tenth of one percent of the world’s population. Ten Palestinian organizations are listed, along with at least two Canadian-based groups added for supporting Palestinians. About half a dozen others (Hezbollah, Ansar Allah, the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, etc.) were listed largely at the behest of the “Zionist lobby” for challenging Israeli domination of the region. The author calls the list a self-reinforcing absurdity: more listed groups means more associations that can justify listing others.

Urgency. The author cites the expansion of terrorism legislation under the Combatting Hate Act and the July charge against Ahmad Hajahmad Jarrar, a 33-year-old activist, with participating in or contributing to the activities of a terrorist group. The charge is based on rhetorical support for Hamas’s armed resistance voiced at a protest. The Globe and Mail reported that experts called the allegations potentially novel because they stem from words spoken at a protest.

Opposition to the conference. Juno News, Jewish Onliner, B’nai Brith, Canadian Women Against Antisemitism and Honest Reporting have criticized it. Unapologetically Jewish (Matthew Taub) submitted two legal briefs to the federal government on October 20, asking it to assess the foreign speakers for inadmissibility, refuse entry where the law permits, and take lawful steps to stop the conference. Taub also wants Masar Badil listed as a terror organization, and in September suggested Just Peace Advocates was engaged in “terrorism” for asking the Canada Revenue Agency to investigate charities.

The Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs has also urged listing Masar Badil, and is campaigning to list Palestine Action Canada and Kata’ib Hezbollah. The argument is that Masar Badil is tied to Samidoun, the Vancouver-based prisoner-solidarity network banned two years ago for allegedly assisting the PFLP. B’nai Brith says Masar Badil is connected to the PFLP and Samidoun and has worked with and benefited terrorist entities.

The author’s conclusion. Pro-Palestinian groups have pushed back little on labelling Palestinians and supporters as terrorists, which the author says gives a “Jewish supremacist lobby” a free hand. He calls on major Palestine solidarity groups to promote the conference, urges Toronto residents to attend, and says Palestinians have a right to resist an illegal occupation and Canada should stop criminalizing them and their supporters.