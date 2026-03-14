Crosspost: The War Against Iran: Decades in the Making
Dr Piers Robinson Mar 13, 2026
Piers Robinson's Substack
The War Against Iran: Decades in the Making
Note: This article was originally published on June 14, 2025, two days into the Twelve-Day War. It remains as accurate and relevant today as it was then, situating the current conflict within the broader context of US and Israeli efforts to assert global and regional hegemony and showing how the events of September 11, 2001, were manufactured to enable …
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2 days ago · 32 likes · 7 comments · Dr Piers Robinson