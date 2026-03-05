Son of the New American Revolution

The Limits of US and Israeli Air Power

The West, including Israel, refuses to learn from history with regards to the use of air power to achieve regime change. The decision of Israel and the United States to attack Iran on February 28 and force a change of regime is a colossal failure. The murder of the Ayatollah Khamenei, along with the Minister of Defense and the head of the IRGC, and the …