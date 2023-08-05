Crosspost: The Forgotten History of Sterilizing Vaccines
What Can Their Dark Past Teach Us About The Present Moment?
“Now that the dust has cleared, it is clear that something had a profound impact on global fertility which is so large it cannot be explained by anything except something being introduced to the population at the exact same times the spike protein vaccines were. Simultaneously, numerous datasets have been uncovered (e.g., through FOIA requests) that all suggest vaccinated women have an increased risk of miscarrying during their pregnancy.” — A midwestern doctor
