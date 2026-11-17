By Stephen T. Ziliak and Deirdre N. McCloskey

The one-sentence version: For about 85 years, science has been using a narrow statistical rule (”is this result statistically significant?”) as a substitute for the question that actually matters (”how big and important is this effect?”), and it’s causing real damage.

The core argument

Saying a result is “statistically significant” only means researchers are reasonably confident it isn’t just random chance (usually measured against an arbitrary 5% threshold). It says nothing about how large or meaningful the effect is.

A result can be rock-solid reliable but tiny and worthless. Another can be shakier but huge and life-changing. The authors claim 8 or 9 out of 10 published articles in top journals, from economics to medicine, focus only on reliability and ignore size entirely. They call these researchers “sizeless scientists.”

The authors aren’t anti-statistics. They fully credit math statistics as a triumph of human thought. Their complaint is with one specific habit: treating the 5% significance test as the gatekeeper of truth.

The diet pill example

Imagine two weight-loss pills, identical in price and side effects:

Pill Oomph: average 20 pounds lost, but results vary a lot (anywhere from about 10 to 30 pounds).

Pill Precision: average only 5 pounds lost, but extremely consistent (about 4.5 to 5.5 pounds).

Standard statistical tests score Precision much higher, because its results are more predictable relative to the variation. Following the rules, most scientists would pick Precision.

But that’s obviously wrong: Mom wants to lose weight, not admire tidy numbers. Oomph is the better pill even though it’s “noisier.” The authors also show the conclusion holds even when they make Oomph’s numbers look worse, and even when Oomph fails the 5% test entirely. Size matters no matter where you draw the line.

The history: Gosset vs. Fisher

William Gosset (”Student” of Student’s t-test) was head brewer at Guinness. He invented key small-sample statistical tools, but he always treated them as economic decisions : how much money or benefit could you gain by acting on a result, versus the cost of being wrong? He wrote that the certainty you need “must depend on the pecuniary advantage to be gained.” He also cared about the “real error”: how often a method fails in actual practice, not just in a formula.

Ronald Fisher , a brilliant but abrasive statistician, took Gosset’s tools and cut out the economics. He declared that a result passing the 5% threshold is “the finding,” full stop, and that results failing it should be “ignored entirely.” He explicitly rejected weighing the costs of wrong decisions.

Fisher’s rigid version won the culture war. Gosset’s common-sense approach (later developed into “power” and “loss function” thinking by Neyman, Pearson, Wald, Savage, and others) was pushed out of textbooks and journals.

How the system enforces it

Textbooks: Leading statistics and econometrics textbooks devote hundreds of pages to significance testing and almost never mention the difference between statistical and real-world importance. Nobel laureate Clive Granger reviewed four major econometrics books and noted the topic was “not mentioned” in three of them; the fourth gave it one page.

Journals: Journal editors made the 5% rule a publication requirement. In psychology, editor A. W. Melton openly said papers without significant results wouldn’t be accepted. A 1959 survey by Thomas Sterling found nearly 80% of articles in leading psychology journals used the tests, and essentially none reported null results. Worse, not one of 362 articles was an actual replication of earlier work, even though the whole logic of the tests was supposedly about ensuring repeatability.

Style manuals: The American Psychological Association’s manual, which sets standards for over a thousand journals, long instructed researchers to treat anything failing the threshold as “caused by chance” and to report results “like an income tax return: take what’s coming to you, but no more.” Reforms in later editions added effect-size reporting, but kept the magic p < .05 ritual without explaining what either actually means.

The Vioxx case: when it turns dangerous

Merck’s painkiller Vioxx was a $2.5 billion drug. In a clinical trial, patients on Vioxx had heart attacks at roughly 5-to-1 versus the comparison drug. Merck reported this difference as “not statistically significant,” implying no real danger, and allegedly wrote the study report itself and omitted three additional heart attacks (including one that killed a 73-year-old woman). With all 8 counted, the harm was significant even by Fisher’s own 5% standard.

The authors’ point: whether or not it was outright fraud, the culture of significance made it easy. In that culture, “not significant” is treated as “no effect exists,” so keeping the numbers under the threshold lets you claim a drug is safe. Merck, they write, “understood the cultural and legal significance of significance, perhaps a little too well.”

The takeaway

Statistical tests answer one narrow question: “Is this probably not just chance?” They don’t answer the questions that matter: How big is the effect? What does it cost? What does it save? Is it worth acting on? Those answers depend on context, a life-saving drug for a national leader justifies acting on weaker evidence than a marketing experiment, which is exactly why a fixed 5% rule makes no sense.

Science should be judgment, not just calculation: report the size of effects, weigh the costs of being wrong, and treat the significance test as a small side note, not the verdict. As quality guru W. Edwards Deming put it, students struggle with significance testing because “they may be trying to think.”