Courageous Truth

The Allison Inquiry: Will the Vaccine-Injured Finally Be Heard, or Will Ottawa Continue to Look Away?

When official channels barricade themselves against reality, truth is forced to forge its own path. For five years, the Canadian federal government engineered an administrative wall around its “safe and effective” narrative—a structure deliberately designed to deflect contradictory evidence. When presented with hard empirical data on severe biologic con…