Canada is laying groundwork for a renewed US/Israeli attack on Iran, according to this opinion piece. Its main claims:

Island dispute: PM Carney, in a joint statement with Abu Dhabi’s Crown Prince, said Iran “occupies” Abu Musa, Greater Tunb and Lesser Tunb. Iran’s Foreign Ministry called this “brazen and interventionist.” The Iranian Canadian Congress and some hardline critics of the Iranian government objected too, rallying in Toronto and noting Ottawa published no legal rationale. Iran has controlled the islands since just before the UAE’s 1971 founding.

Framing Iran as aggressor: Reports tied to Canada’s new National Security Strategy suggested Iran is attacking Canada. A CBC story attributed Toronto shootings to likely Iranian payment, though the author says it presented no concrete evidence, a point echoed in a complaint by Canadians for Justice and Peace in the Middle East. Conservative leader Poilievre renewed calls to deport IRGC operatives; the Globe and Mail, CSIS comments and Liberal MPs Housefather and Sgro added to the anti-Iran messaging.

UAE ties: Canada hosted UAE leader Mohamed bin Zayed, with little scrutiny of the UAE’s role in Sudan, Libya and Yemen. The two countries signed a trade accord, began extradition treaty talks, and concluded a defence cooperation MOU covering training, exercises, industry cooperation, cyber security and a Joint Military Committee.

Complicity: The author argues these ties draw Canada deeper into a US/Israeli war on Iran, adding to existing assistance through NORAD, officer exchanges, overflights, arms sales and a Kuwait base.