The article, by an author critical of Hampstead Mayor Jeremy Levi, reports that Levi pleaded guilty to professional misconduct before the Quebec Chartered Accountants’ disciplinary body. As a registered accountant, he agreed to pay $30,000 plus some legal costs and to complete a mandatory training course. The committee’s decision details have not yet been made public. According to La Presse, the complaint concerned his social media comments about Gaza.

Posts cited: The author quotes posts in which Levi urged Israel to strike hard and eradicate security threats, including “civilian supporters.” He also called for full occupation and annexation of Gaza and argued that Palestinians chose war by not returning hostages. In May 2024, he posted that Canada should reconsider its immigration plan for Gazans because of incompatible values. The author also says that in a clip two months into the war, Levi told him he would back Israel killing 100,000 children because “good needs to prevail over evil.”

Other legal matter: Levi faces a defamation suit from Montreal city councillor Alex Norris, whom he called the “leading antisemite among Montreal’s elected officials.” He has been inactive on X for about a year.

Hampstead: The article describes it as a wealthy suburb of about 7,500 people, founded in 1914 and originally almost entirely WASP. Over three-quarters of residents are now Jewish, and the median household income was $150,000 in 2021. It says the town flies an Israeli flag, fines people for tearing down hostage posters, and has called for moving Canada’s embassy to Jerusalem. In November, council voted unanimously to cover Levi’s legal defence costs.

Levi’s background: He is a third-generation Hampstead resident who attended Jewish day school, including Solomon Schechter Academy. The article notes that the school describes itself as Zionist, has Israel corners in its classrooms, and had young students write letters to Israeli soldiers. It cites B’nai Brith’s figure that about 7,000 Montreal children attend Jewish day schools.

The article concludes that Levi is a caricature of a supremacist and that his punishment was warranted.