This opinion piece argues that Bernie Farber, founder of the Canadian Anti-Hate Network and former CEO of the Canadian Jewish Congress, has long supported Israel in ways the author considers racist, despite presenting himself as an anti-racist.

The author begins with a recent social media exchange. Journalist Bruce Livesey said Farber had shifted sharply to the right. Farber is quoted in a new book saying that October 7th was a terror attack, that he rejects blaming Israeli policy, and that he is a Zionist who believes Israel has a right to exist as a Jewish state. When Livesey called him a racist, Farber defended his anti-racism record and threatened to block him.

The author says Farber’s views are not new. He points to several past statements and actions:

In 2008–2009, Farber criticized Canadian protesters of Israel’s military campaign in Gaza.

In 2010, he called accusations of Israeli “apartheid” a form of antisemitic bullying, and he described the activists killed on the Mavi Marmara ship as “thugs.”

Since the Canadian Jewish Congress closed in 2011, he has supported the IHRA definition of antisemitism, criticized Jeremy Corbyn and a left-wing shop called Foodbenders, and condemned a rally at an event run by the group Regavim, which Canada later sanctioned.

The author recalls writing a 2018 article that questioned why liberals and leftists worked with Farber. He says more people now see Farber as he does, and he wonders whether those who once criticized him will reflect on that. He also notes that ideas once called antisemitic, such as supporting BDS and anti-Zionism, have become more widely accepted.

The author concludes that Farber founded the Canadian Anti-Hate Network to give “anti-racist” cover to what he calls Jewish supremacist colonialism. He says Irwin Cotler does something similar with human rights work. As their influence on the left fades, he argues, they are revealing themselves as anti-Palestinian racists.