In a Globe and Mail column, Marsha Lederman criticized the Canadian Museum for Human Rights for devoting a small exhibit, “Palestine Uprooted: Nakba Past and Present,” to Palestinian displacement. The exhibit occupies only 12 of the museum’s thousands of square metres of gallery space, on the fifth floor. Yves Engler, the author of the piece being summarized, argues that even this minimal acknowledgment of Palestinian history drew Lederman’s attack, which he describes as supporting efforts to erase Palestinian memory from a government museum.

Lederman’s column relies on a report attributed to Anishinaabe scholar and retired justice Harry LaForme, who supposedly examined the exhibit “through an indigenous lens.” Engler argues Lederman hid LaForme’s bias: in May 2025 LaForme appeared with Irwin Cotler at the Cotler Institute in Israel at an event billed as explaining why he opposes Canada’s recognition of Palestinian statehood. He also wrote a National Post column calling anti-Zionism “a libel-driven hate movement” and a MacDonald-Laurier Institute column saying that hearing references to Israel’s “genocide of Palestinians” made him fear his “head will explode.” Engler finds that statement shocking given Israel’s physical actions against Palestinians.

Engler also points out that Lederman buried a crucial fact at the end of her column: LaForme never visited the exhibit at all. The report was actually written by his wife, with LaForme’s name and his title as former chair of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission added to boost its credibility. Engler calls this not a case of burying the lede but of completely undermining it.

He interprets the strong reaction to the exhibit as evidence of coordinated Israel-lobby pressure, claiming it has driven museum board members to resign, donors to withdraw, and judges and academics to produce critical reports, while sympathetic commentators have covered the issue for six months. He adds a structural explanation: the museum was conceived by former Postmedia founder Izzy Asper, who was inspired after visiting the US Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington. In Engler’s view, the museum was created partly to justify Israel’s dispossession of Palestinians, so even a small Nakba exhibit undercuts its founding purpose.

Engler cites Lederman’s record of pro-Israel commentary, including calling protests at Indigo over subsidizing non-Israelis joining the Israeli military “antisemitic” and writing a column about Canadian Jews weighing a move to Tulsa. He then criticizes leftist commentator Judy Rebick, who a year ago suggested that liberal Zionists like Lederman, if they oppose the Gaza genocide, could be allies in stopping Canada from arming Israel. Engler calls that call for alliance deeply racist and an example of Jewish exceptionalism, and concludes that Lederman’s position should be condemned, not legitimated.