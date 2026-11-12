On Tuesday, Global Affairs Canada sanctioned the National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC), the world’s second-largest oil company, prohibiting Canadians from transacting with it. The state-owned firm has about US$200 billion in assets, over $50 billion in annual revenue, supplies roughly half of Iran’s government income, and manages 10% of global recoverable liquid hydrocarbon reserves.

NIOC’s 1951 creation marked an early moment of resource nationalism: Iran was the first (quasi) former colony to nationalize its oil, taking it from the Anglo-Iranian Oil Company (BP’s predecessor), which had extracted oil since 1915 at ten to thirty times its production cost while treating Iranian workers poorly. Prime Minister Mohammad Mossadegh backed the nationalization against British intransigence.

External affairs minister Lester Pearson opposed the move, saying in May 1951 the problem could be settled only if Iranians respected the “legitimate interests” of those who had developed the industry, and later called Iran’s response “emotional.” Canada joined the British oil embargo, which weakened Mossadegh’s government and enabled the CIA’s 1953 coup, in which agents spent US funds to manipulate opinion, spread lies portraying Mossadegh as corrupt and pro-communist, and stage attacks on religious leaders. Pearson did not protest the overthrow, and External Affairs privately celebrated it.

After the coup, BP, Shell, Chevron, Exxon and others dominated Iranian oil extraction until the 1979 revolution reasserted state control and ended foreign firms’ contracts.

The article frames Tuesday’s sanctions of NIOC and ten other Iranian entities as support for the US campaign to economically suffocate Iran, part of a broader US/Israeli war, citing a G7 statement Canada shared that blamed Iran for the Strait of Hormuz disruptions and endorsed US Central Command’s “defensive activities” there.