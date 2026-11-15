The article argues that Remembrance Day exposes the strength of militarism and imperialism in Canada, with nearly every major political force promoting a nationalist mythology of the military.

Media and Palestinian Canadians: CTV’s piece on Palestinian Canadians finding purpose in the military quotes a signals intelligence officer who says Canada lets people live free from warfare. The author counters that Canada’s military bombed Iraq, Syria and Libya and occupied Afghanistan, and that Canadians have a long history of supporting violence against Palestinians, from the 1917 Battle of Gaza to the 1948 war. He also cites The Maple’s report that a Canadian defence official attended a “strategic dialogue” in Israel during the Gaza war, with Israel described as a priority defence partner.

Indigenous leaders: The author finds it more striking that Indigenous leaders promote militarist nationalism. He notes the military’s history against Indigenous people, including conquest in Nova Scotia, deployment at Oka in 1990, involvement at Gustafsen Lake, Ipperwash and Elsipogtog, and surveillance of Idle No More. Yet the AFN took part in the Ottawa ceremony, having won the right to lay a wreath in 1995, and leaders such as Stewart Phillip describe Indigenous soldiers as being on the right side of history. The author says World War II is the only morally justifiable Canadian war, and that Remembrance-style commemorations ignore those killed by Canadians in Afghanistan, Libya, Serbia, Iraq, Korea and elsewhere. Many Indigenous communities have cenotaphs and honour veterans, and most histories of First Nations’ military contributions reflect the military’s own perspective.

Unions and the left: Unions and left politicians also reinforced the mythology. Former NDP MP Peter Julian’s tribute to soldiers defending “rights and freedoms” is called embarrassing, given that he voted for the 2011 Libya intervention and the NDP backed the Afghanistan occupation for years.

Domestic use of the military: The author argues the military has undercut Canadians’ rights, spying on Black Lives Matter, Occupy and peace activists, suppressing dozens of labour strikes between 1867 and 1933, killing at least four anti-conscription protesters in Québec City in 1918, and being deployed in Montreal under the War Measures Act in 1970.

Conclusion: Among Canadian politicians, BC Green leader Emily Lowan gave the “least bad” statement. French leftist Jean-Luc Mélenchon, however, far surpassed them by visiting an anti-war memorial and declaring “Down with war!” The author hopes a major Canadian politician might say the same at next year’s ceremony.