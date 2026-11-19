Jean-Luc Mélenchon’s boldness on the war with Russia puts the NDP to shame. If Mélenchon wins the French presidency, his opposition to NATO will force Avi Lewis to finally criticize the belligerent military alliance.



…

It isn’t. As I’ve documented repeatedly, NATO was set up to blunt the European left, bolster colonial authority and bring the world under the US geopolitical umbrella.

If Jean-Luc Mélenchon’s campaign keeps growing, his call to withdraw from NATO will reverberate across the alliance. If Mélenchon wins the French presidency and acts on his promise Avi Lewis will face enormous pressure to start challenging NATO