Bruce Gilley’s Spectator column argues Canada should lead a UN trusteeship over Haiti. The article, from Yves Engler on Naked Capitalism, rebuts him and the wider Canadian tradition of calling for it.

Engler’s main points:

Calls for colonizing Haiti recur in Canadian politics and media: a 2022 Globe and Mail headline, Quebec radio hosts Sylvain Bouchard (2014) and André Arthur (2016), the 2003 “Ottawa initiative” conference, and a 2005 Canadian Military Journal article.

Gilley’s account of the Haitian revolution is biased. He implies the rebels should have waited for French abolition in 1794, but Engler says the Africans’ own uprising prompted that abolition.

Gilley portrays the 1825 indemnity (150 million francs, paid over about a century) as helping Haiti “get its house in order.” Engler calls this an inversion, since Haitians were forced to pay former slaveholders for their own freedom.

Gilley ignores the record of MINUSTAH (2004-2017): support for a coup government’s crackdown on pro-democracy protesters, civilian killings in Cité Soleil, sexual abuse, and a cholera outbreak that killed over 10,000.

The Core Group (US, Canada, France, Spain, Brazil, OAS, EU, UN) is a continuing colonial arrangement. Engler cites its effective appointment of Ariel Henry as prime minister by tweet after Jovenel Moïse’s 2021 assassination.

The new UN-approved Gang Suppression Force, including El Salvadoran troops sent by Nayib Bukele, echoes Gilley’s call for a “Rambo” mission.

Conclusion: Engler argues that 22 years of US, Canadian and UN influence has been a disaster by almost any metric. He says calls for foreign control grow more forthright as Haitian sovereignty is further undercut.