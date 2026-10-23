The essay argues that the US and Israel are preparing a new major attack on Iran and that Canada’s Liberal government has helped set the stage for it.

Signs of imminent war: Israeli jets reportedly flew to the edge of Iranian territory. The Financial Times reported that Netanyahu planned to resume strikes on October 10 but Trump postponed them until after the November 3 midterms. Netanyahu publicly directed the IDF and Mossad to overthrow Iran’s government. Hegseth visited Israel, non-essential US diplomats have been pulled from the region, and US forces there exceed the build-up before the February campaign.

Expected escalation: An IRGC spokesman said Iran’s doctrine is now offensive as well as defensive. The author expects attacks on US bases and regional energy infrastructure, possibly on NATO-country facilities such as Bezmer Air Base in Bulgaria, and possibly efforts to topple Gulf monarchies. UK and French deployments to Saudi Arabia, Ukrainian involvement, and the war in Yemen raise the risk of a wider conflict.

Canada’s role:

Carney justified Trump’s threats against Iran at the UN and is in constant contact with him.

Ottawa condemns Iran and the Houthis but is silent on Saudi strikes in Yemen.

It has issued many statements defending the UAE and other Gulf monarchies, and Anand and Carney’s advisors have made repeated Gulf visits.

It has imposed new sanctions, increased deportations to Iran, severed diplomatic relations, and listed Iran as a state sponsor of terrorism and the IRGC as a terrorist organization.

Historical contrast: Canada backed the Shah’s Iran until 1979, and a 1974 memo shows it tried to sell Iran CANDU reactors. Today Ottawa cites Iran’s nuclear program to justify aggression against it.

Conclusion: The author says Canadian hostility to Iran is about enabling Zionism and serving a US empire led by a president who wants to make Canada its 51st state, and that the more Canadians understand this, the better the chance of change.