The author argues that Zionism is fundamentally Jewish supremacist colonialism, and responds to criticism from Ottawa activist Matthew Behrens, a Jewish Canadian who describes himself as pro-Palestinian. Behrens had called the author’s earlier article about a fine imposed on Hampstead mayor Jeremy Levi “a very calculated antisemitic slur.” He said that critics of Israel who use antisemitic tropes help the far right and Zionists, and he objected to the phrase “Canada’s most Jewish municipality.”

The author makes these main points:

Hampstead’s Jewishness: Levi himself ties his Israel advocacy to the town’s Jewish character. A year ago he disputed a petition claiming 37% of residents are not Jewish, contacted Statistics Canada about its data, and told the Suburban the town is over 90 percent Jewish. The author says Behrens wants readers to treat this as irrelevant to the town’s flying of the Israeli flag, fines for removing “hostage” posters, and push to move Canada’s embassy to Jerusalem.

Hampstead as a wealthy enclave: The author describes it as an ethnically segregated, privileged community, and argues this undercuts claims of victimhood by those he says promote genocide.

“Jewish supremacy” versus “white supremacy”: The author says Behrens calls Israel white supremacist and the term “Jewish supremacy” antisemitic. He counters with a post by Palestinian doctor Rahmeh Aladwan noting that Israel’s Jewish population includes large numbers of Moroccan, Yemeni, Iraqi and Iranian Jews who are neither white nor European, united by religion. He also cites a Guardian interview with an Israeli teenager at an event of Itamar Ben Gvir’s Jewish Power party, who called for annexing Gaza and justified it on religious grounds. He further cites B’Tselem’s report describing a “regime of Jewish supremacy.”

Charge of racism: The author says denying that Zionism is principally Jewish supremacist colonialism is racist, since protecting a supremacist system from challenge is racism. He says Behrens is specific about anti-Jewish racism but vague about supremacism and colonialism when Jews perpetrate it, and that pro-Palestinian Canadians have invoked “antisemitism” more than “Jewish supremacy” during three years of war.

Jewish schools: He says Behrens’ stance insulates Jewish institutions from challenge. His article noted that Levi attended Montreal’s Solomon Schechter Academy, where pre-kindergarten students write letters to Israeli soldiers and which gets two-thirds of its budget from public funds. He says there have been no rallies at the dozen or so private Montreal Jewish schools that host Israeli soldiers.