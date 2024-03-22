Share this postCrosspost: “Ivermectin Worked!”: Peer-Reviewed Study Finds 74% Reduction in Excess Deathsephektikoi.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherCrosspost: “Ivermectin Worked!”: Peer-Reviewed Study Finds 74% Reduction in Excess Deaths"Let this be another tally mark for when the 'conspiracy theorists' got it right all along." -- Published 6 months ago on September 14, 2023 By Vigilant News Mike ZimmerMar 22, 20241Share this postCrosspost: “Ivermectin Worked!”: Peer-Reviewed Study Finds 74% Reduction in Excess Deathsephektikoi.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherShare“Ivermectin Worked!”: Peer-Reviewed Study Finds 74% Reduction in Excess Deaths1Share this postCrosspost: “Ivermectin Worked!”: Peer-Reviewed Study Finds 74% Reduction in Excess Deathsephektikoi.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherShare