The essay argues that Canada’s ban on Russian and Belarusian athletes is a double standard, given that Israeli athletes are still welcome in Canada.

The news hook: The Court of Arbitration for Sport ruled on Friday that Russia must be reinstated to international hockey competition, overturning the ban imposed after the 2022 invasion of Ukraine. The Russian federation said it intended to send a team to the World Junior Hockey Championship in Alberta, starting in six weeks. On Tuesday, Prime Minister Mark Carney said Canada will not follow the ruling and will deny entry to Russian and Belarusian athletes for as long as the war in Ukraine continues.

The author’s central argument: Although he calls the invasion illegal and the war brutal, he holds that NATO provoked it and is prolonging it, and that Canada helped lay the groundwork by backing eastward NATO expansion, the 2014 ouster of Ukraine’s elected president, and efforts to undermine the Minsk II accords. He contends that the moral case against Israel’s conduct in Gaza is clearer still, describing it as a genocide following decades of siege and displacement, yet Canada opposes excluding Israel from sports or song competitions.

Examples cited of Israeli participation in Canada:

Israel Defense Forces veterans at the Invictus Games in Vancouver

A Canada-Israel tennis match in Halifax

The Israel Premier Tech cycling team at the Grand Prix Cycliste de Montréal

Israelis at Skate Canada International, the World Skydiving Championships, the Artistic Swimming World Cup and the Maccabi Games

A former Israeli soldier playing an MLS match in Montreal

Other voices and personal history: He quotes Davide Mastracci’s post on X, which says Carney lets Netanyahu fly over Canada despite the ICC arrest warrant while punishing teen hockey players. He also recounts confronting then sports minister Pascale St-Onge in March 2023 over her push to bar Russian athletes. He asked whether US athletes should have been barred after Iraq, Canadian athletes after the 2011 Libya bombing, and Israeli athletes given the occupation. She did not answer, and the clip drew millions of views and coverage in several foreign outlets.

Media criticism: He says the double standard is absent from mainstream coverage, citing a Globe and Mail front-page story and a Toronto Star column by Bruce Arthur, who, in his account, frames Russia as the enemy of free societies and mentions the US only to criticize Trump’s alignment with Russia.

Closing question: He asks whether any journalist with access will ask Carney, foreign minister Anita Anand or sports minister Adam van Koeverden why Canada defies a court ruling to bar Russian athletes while embracing Israeli ones.