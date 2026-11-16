The article argues that Canada needs a major politician willing to criticize NATO, which the author calls the world’s most damaging alliance.

Main points

Other voices calling for withdrawal include Podemos (Spain), Die Linke (Germany), Greece’s Communist Party, UK politicians Zarah Sultana and Jeremy Corbyn, and US Green candidate Jill Stein. UK Green leader Zack Polanski wants England to eventually leave.

The author lists NATO actions over 25 years: bombing Libya and Yugoslavia, occupying Afghanistan, a proxy war with Russia, and assisting the US/Israeli war on Iran. He also says that soon after its 1949 founding, the alliance helped European colonial powers suppress anti-colonial movements.

French presidential candidate Jean-Luc Mélenchon said NATO countries account for 80% of world military spending, that others are not armed to the teeth against them, and that NATO is a coalition threatening everyone. He polls second ahead of an April vote and has repeatedly said he would withdraw France from NATO. His just-released platform sold out its initial 80,000-copy print run.

Canada

No major Canadian politician directly criticizes NATO or demands withdrawal.

Green leader Mike Morrice backs NATO and defence spending at the 2% of GDP benchmark. Elizabeth May called NATO a necessary bulwark against authoritarian regimes.

The NDP’s official policy was withdrawal after a 1969 member resolution, but leadership abandoned that position about two decades later without a member vote rescinding it. Leader Avi Lewis has mostly avoided mentioning NATO, except to call spending targets arbitrary. He has backed more arms for Ukraine and reappointed Heather McPherson as foreign affairs critic. She sits on the NATO parliamentary assembly and promoted Ukraine’s NATO membership.