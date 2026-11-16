Hey politicians, it would be popular to criticize NATO
AI Summary by Claude AI
The article argues that Canada needs a major politician willing to criticize NATO, which the author calls the world’s most damaging alliance.
Main points
French presidential candidate Jean-Luc Mélenchon said NATO countries account for 80% of world military spending, that others are not armed to the teeth against them, and that NATO is a coalition threatening everyone. He polls second ahead of an April vote and has repeatedly said he would withdraw France from NATO. His just-released platform sold out its initial 80,000-copy print run.
The author lists NATO actions over 25 years: bombing Libya and Yugoslavia, occupying Afghanistan, a proxy war with Russia, and assisting the US/Israeli war on Iran. He also says that soon after its 1949 founding, the alliance helped European colonial powers suppress anti-colonial movements.
Other voices calling for withdrawal include Podemos (Spain), Die Linke (Germany), Greece’s Communist Party, UK politicians Zarah Sultana and Jeremy Corbyn, and US Green candidate Jill Stein. UK Green leader Zack Polanski wants England to eventually leave.
Canada
No major Canadian politician directly criticizes NATO or demands withdrawal.
Green leader Mike Morrice backs NATO and defence spending at the 2% of GDP benchmark. Elizabeth May called NATO a necessary bulwark against authoritarian regimes.
The NDP’s official policy was withdrawal after a 1969 member resolution, but leadership abandoned that position about two decades later without a member vote rescinding it. Leader Avi Lewis has mostly avoided mentioning NATO, except to call spending targets arbitrary. He has backed more arms for Ukraine and reappointed Heather McPherson as foreign affairs critic. She sits on the NATO parliamentary assembly and promoted Ukraine’s NATO membership.
Prime Minister Carney said Europe’s security architecture will be determined by free Europe and NATO, not Russia, and that Canada will never walk away from another NATO member. The author says this means more troops in Latvia, more arms and budget support for Ukraine, opposition to diplomacy to end the war, and more public resources for militarism.
Polling
A quarter of Canadians view NATO unfavourably. The author speculates the share opposed would be higher if a major politician called for withdrawal.