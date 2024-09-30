Share this postCrosspost: Godot Game Engine Enacts Mass "Cleansing" of Non-Woke Supporters ephektikoi.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherCrosspost: Godot Game Engine Enacts Mass "Cleansing" of Non-Woke Supporters Those who suggest Godot "focus on software" are labeled "filth of humanity" and "toxic pieces of [censored]".Mike ZimmerSep 30, 2024Share this postCrosspost: Godot Game Engine Enacts Mass "Cleansing" of Non-Woke Supporters ephektikoi.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherShareGodot Game Engine Enacts Mass "Cleansing" of Non-Woke SupportersThose who suggest Godot "focus on software" are labeled "filth of humanity" and "toxic pieces of [censored]".Share this postCrosspost: Godot Game Engine Enacts Mass "Cleansing" of Non-Woke Supporters ephektikoi.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherShare