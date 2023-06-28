The author reflects on the global rollout of a totalitarian program, emphasizing censorship, propaganda, and division. They urge readers to seek answers and challenge the narrative of a benevolent empire. The author concludes by expressing a need for alternative narratives to understand the current reality.

The author describes their journey to London during a turbulent plane landing and encounters a nervous German businessman. They evade an MI6 operative and note their sinus condition possibly affecting their behavior. The heat wave and climate change crisis are mentioned, leading to the author's arrival at a pod hotel. The purpose of their visit is revealed, attending a public event with Michael Shellenberger, Matt Taibbi, and Russell Brand. The author highlights Matt's speech about digital surveillance and self-censorship. The following day, a secret meeting takes place with international participants discussing strategies against the Censorship Industrial Complex. The author reflects on the global rollout of a totalitarian program, emphasizing censorship, propaganda, and division. They urge readers to seek answers and challenge the narrative of a benevolent empire. The author concludes by expressing a need for alternative narratives to understand the current reality.