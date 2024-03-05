Summary:

In the Washington DC Correctional Treatment Facility, where January 6 political prisoners are detained, there have been weeks of loud, disturbing noise blaring throughout the facility.

J6 defendants housed in the Patriot Pod have urged the public to demand oversight from US Marshals and Congress due to mistreatment and torture.

Matthew Krol, a J6 political prisoner living on a pacemaker, described suffering from a heart attack while incarcerated and experiencing medical neglect. He is among several inmates in a legal battle for medical care.

Despite complaints, the loud construction-like noise continues, disrupting inmates' sleep and causing distress.

The Gateway Pundit visited the jail and observed the persistent noise and disturbing conditions.

Visitors to the jail face invasive searches and mistreatment from guards.

Members of Congress have rarely visited the DC jail or observed trials of January 6 defendants, raising concerns about accountability and justice.