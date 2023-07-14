Dr. McCullough discusses the censorship and manipulation of information surrounding COVID-19. He mentions a recent ruling by a federal court in Louisiana that prohibits the federal government from colluding with big tech companies, emphasizing the need to remove government operatives from social media platforms.

During the interview, Dr. McCullough discusses the assertions made by Peter Breggin in his book "COVID-19, The Global Predators," which chronicles decades of pandemic preparedness planning events. He mentions DARPA's statement in 2012 about ending pandemics in 60 days with messenger RNA, predating the involvement of Moderna and Pfizer. Dr. McCullough suggests that the pandemic presented an opportunity for powerful entities to undermine former President Donald Trump and further their own interests. He emphasizes the collusion between big pharma, big tech, big security, and big government in suppressing dissenting voices. The conversation then shifts to a recent study published in The Lancet, which Dr. McCullough mentions in his tweets. The study analyzes autopsy reports of individuals who died after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, concluding that 74% of the cases were directly related to the vaccine. However, The Lancet initially published the study on a pre-print server but later pulled it off, claiming disagreement with the authors' conclusions. Dr. McCullough criticizes this as censorship of vaccine safety information.

Dr. McCullough discusses the censorship and manipulation of information surrounding COVID-19. He mentions a recent ruling by a federal court in Louisiana that prohibits the federal government from colluding with big tech companies, emphasizing the need to remove government operatives from social media platforms. He also highlights the dissenting views of Dr. Robert Redfield, former director of the CDC, who believes there was a cover-up and that the virus originated from a lab in Wuhan. Dr. McCullough reveals the involvement of the Chinese dissident scientist Xiao Cao and his claim that the Chinese weaponized a U.S. product related to the virus. He questions why these revelations took so long to emerge and speculates on the potential consequences if the truth about the alleged setup by power-hungry individuals like Fauci were widely known, suggesting it would lead to outrage, legal action, and compensation for vaccine-related injuries.

Dr. McCullough discusses the adverse effects of the COVID vaccine and the experiences of individuals who have reported medical problems after vaccination. He mentions React 19 as a resource for information on vaccine injuries and highlights data from the CDC's vSafe program, which shows a significant number of people experiencing severe reactions after receiving the vaccine. Dr. McCullough suggests that natural compounds such as natokinase, bromelain, and curcumin may help dissolve the spike protein produced by the vaccine. He acknowledges that prescription drugs have not shown significant efficacy in treating vaccine syndromes but believes that natural products could be beneficial. He also mentions the potential use of hydroxychloroquine for autoimmune issues associated with vaccination. The conversation then turns to Dr. Peter Hotez, whom Dr. McCullough considers an adversary in the vaccine debate due to his strong advocacy for vaccines.

Dr. McCullough discusses Dr. Peter Hotez and his involvement in vaccine-related activities and collaborations with the Chinese. He mentions Hotez's financial ties to the Gates Foundation and his book about his daughter's autism. Dr. McCullough reveals that Hotez was nominated for a Nobel Prize despite his vaccines not being effective. He recounts his attempt to challenge Hotez to a debate on Joe Rogan's show but notes that Hotez has been avoiding the opportunity. The conversation then delves into the severity of the crimes committed in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, with Dr. McCullough stating that it is the largest crime in human history, involving trillions of dollars and millions of lives lost. He criticizes Dr. Fauci for his early prediction of a pandemic and asserts that Fauci, along with Tedros from the WHO, Bill Gates, and Hotez, are motivated by financial interests and a desire for mass vaccination. Dr. McCullough mentions the excessive number of booster shots being promoted and notes that public cynicism has led to a lower uptake of these boosters among the population.

Dr. McCullough discusses the potential hesitancy towards future vaccines if another pandemic occurs. He emphasizes the importance of early treatment and mentions the use of nasal washes and gargles as effective methods. The conversation touches on the fear instilled in people regarding the virus and the initial resistance Dr. McCullough faced when advocating for Ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine treatments. He recounts the professional repercussions he faced for conducting research and presenting evidence of the effectiveness of early treatment. Dr. McCullough expresses his continued support for Ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine, sharing his treatment protocol on his website. He mentions the affordability of Ivermectin and highlights its efficacy. The conversation concludes with the recognition that the low cost and effectiveness of Ivermectin may have contributed to its suppression.

Dr. McCullough discusses over-the-counter treatments and supplements that can be effective, such as nasal sprays, gargles, aspirin, vitamin C, vitamin D, nanocurcumin, and famotidine. He mentions the importance of being prepared for future pandemics and expresses skepticism about the motivations behind predictions of future pandemics. Dr. McCullough shares that only a small percentage of doctors have been skeptical or aware of the orchestration behind the pandemic. He emphasizes that many doctors have been unwilling to help or acknowledge vaccine-related issues and highlights the gaslighting of patients experiencing adverse effects. The conversation addresses cases of otherwise healthy individuals experiencing adverse reactions, including myocarditis, and Dr. McCullough's observation that athletes who die from cardiac arrest should be considered vaccine-related until proven otherwise. He discusses the reluctance of public figures to disclose their adverse reactions and suggests that they may feel pressure or a sense of responsibility to remain silent. Dr. McCullough emphasizes the link between vaccines and myocarditis and mentions the significant increase in cardiac arrests among vaccinated individuals compared to before the COVID-19 vaccines were administered.

Dr. Peter McCullough has faced professional and personal consequences for his outspoken views, but he has been actively engaged in media appearances, working with the Senate, and sharing consistent information based on published data. The interviewer commends Dr. McCullough for bringing attention to these issues and potentially saving lives. Dr. McCullough's website, PeterMcCulloughMD.com, is recommended for more information, including his book "Courage to Face COVID-19" and his radio show, the McCullough Report. The conversation ends with expressions of gratitude and well wishes.

All right, welcome back to the Steve Hook Show on TNT Radio.

Very, very happy to welcome my guest to the program today, Dr. Peter McCullough.

Dr. McCullough is, of course, an internist, a cardiologist, is the co-author of the book The Courage to Face COVID-19 with John Leakey.

And, of course, he's one of the most published cardiologists on the planet today, and we welcome him to the show.

Dr. McCullough, how are you, sir? Welcome to the Steve Hook Show.

Steve, thanks.

I'm the author of Courage to Face COVID-19.

It's a best-selling true crime book about what happened in the early phases of the pandemic, and I'm an independent practice here in Dallas, Texas, in internal medicine and cardiology.

I would suspect that maybe it was your outspokenness on, well, the dangers of the vaccine and, of course, the promotion of ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine.

Is that what kind of upended the other stuff that was going on with you? Yeah, I was upended, actually, over my research and publications on methods to treat the illness early in demonstrating that it was successful and my historic U.S.

Senate testimony on November 19, 2020.

That's what landed me in trouble, and I can tell you what we termed the biopharmaceutical complex, this giant syndicate that's formed.

They wanted to have no hope of early treatment for patients with a single-minded focus towards mass vaccination.

Well, I want to discuss that very, very topic with you because there seems to be a very unholy alliance and unholy nexus between government, money, big pharma, big tech.

It's all interconnected, and it was all working in lockstep against people like you.

One caveat that I would hand you, Dr. McCullough, is it was your appearances on Joe Rogan as long as well as Dr. Jay Bhattacharya that got Neil Young to bag out of Twitter, so you've got that going for you.

They can't take that away from you.

Now, you came under withering assault, and I see why, and it's not because you were promoting unsound science or unsound medicine, it's because you were standing in the way of the big money grab, which turned out to be hundreds of billions of dollars.

Why don't you tell us, this is a thing that as COVID is kind of wound down, they're still defending the actions, they're still defending the vaccine mandates, they're still defending all of it, and of course, I don't know, I know, Dr, you probably don't Google yourself on Wikipedia much, but man, they still just drag you through the dirt, and yet you're one of the most published cardiologists on the planet, as I mentioned.

What do you say about, do you think it was all a big power grab slash money grab for big pharma and for big government? Is that what was going on here, you think? This was a giant planned event that took decades in preparation for it, and anybody that stood in the way, anybody who came forward with credentials and said, I can treat the problem, or anyone who came forward that said they also didn't need to lock down, we don't need a social distance, the vaccines aren't favorable in terms of risk-benefit relationship.

Anybody who stood on that side of it was going to be steamrolled.

Now, of interest, I'm the most published person in my field in the world in history, the interactions between the heart and the kidney have been major editor of two major journals, editor of the inaugural textbook, Cardio Real Medicine.

I have over 70 peer-reviewed publications in COVID, that's more than anybody you're going to talk to out there.

No one has challenged me.

No one in academic medicine has challenged me, nobody at the FDA, CDC, and NIH.

I've testified three times now in the U.S.

Senate.

I chaired the two most recent sessions, big sessions, we invite everybody there, Fauci, Walensky, Ja, Murphy, no one will show to face me or people in my circles.

Yeah, I mean, it's really kind of studying.

I wonder what is your take on Fauci at the end of all of this, as far as the culpability for Dr. Anthony Fauci? He clearly has ran for the hills.

Fauci, Francis Collins, his boss, CDC director, Walensky.

You know what the House Select Oversight Panel for the Origins of the Coronavirus Comer and Chip Roy and Company, you know what they found was stunning? In January of 2020, Fauci, Collins, Jeremy Fararth, Welcome Trust is now at WHO, Peter Desick, EcoHealth Alliance, Jeremy, Christian Anderson at Scripps, Edwin Holmes at Sydney, they conspired in January of 2020 to deceive the entire world and say the virus came from nature, came from the fish market when they knew it was a U.S.

government virus and it came out of the lab in China.

So they actually deceived the world on a national security threat, worldwide security threat and we all got sick from it.

So this is all coming out.

Yeah, and basically they were just doing a massive CYA effort to cover their own butts in this because they were complicit.

Fauci, of course, as far as I'm concerned, the man should be arrested for contempt of Congress.

He lied multiple times to Rand Paul specifically, but then you've got other documents.

There's something worse.

There's something worse.

Do you know that the Congress voted 419 to zero to declassify all the documents? Okay, so the U.S.

created the Chimeric Ralph Barrick at UNC Chapel Hill.

He published it in 2015.

He said he did it.

He did it.

What agencies were involved? It turns out National Security Agency, National Institutes of Health, CDC, FDA, Department of Energy, it goes on and on and on.

Do you know the request went to Avril Haynes, who's the Director of National Intelligence? It turns out she is stonewalling Congress.

In fact, Josh Helley just sent her letter saying, listen, you're overdue on the documents.

Do you know what Avril Haynes did in 2019? She was in Event 201.

She was in the operational meeting.

She was paired up with George Gao, the CDC director, and her section of Event 201 was how are they going to mislead the world if the virus came out of the lab? That's Avril Haynes.

She's tightly aligned with the World Economic Forum.

She looks like she's taking her orders from Klaus Schwab as opposed to answering to the House and Senate.

And the thing is, Dr. McCullough, when you have this kind of money, and let's be very clear here, not just money, the power that the root of all evil is money.

Well, the root of all evil is maybe money, but power is what gets you there.

And they are really covering for this massive power grab.

You allude to the fact this may very well have been a pandemic.

I mean, they were just waiting for the right time.

Is that your assertion? Peter Breggin, in his book COVID-19, The Global Predators, he chronicles things for over a decade, 36 pandemic preparedness planning events, 36 where they said it's going to be a coronavirus.

25 were generated written documents, six were filmed like Event 201.

DARPA, the research unit of the military, 2012 is still on their website says we will end pandemics in 60 days with messenger RNA.

That's in 2012.

That's before Moderna and Pfizer, even in the game.

The U.S.

has been in this for a long time.

They were waiting for this opportunity.

I'll be damned.

And they got the perfect one because they got, we got to get rid of this Trump fella.

He's getting too close to some of our truths here, some of our money grabs.

And I mean, there's a lot of people that may have, you know, issues with Donald Trump.

And this isn't really about Trump.

This is about the massive collusion between big pharma, big tech, big security, big government, and crushing people that would stand up and say otherwise.

I wonder what your take is on, I was reading before, before we came on the air, Dr. McCullough, I was looking at the Lancet study that you have recently been tweeting about a lot.

This is some stunning stuff that Lancet released concerning autopsy results.

Why don't you share your concerns there and let the audience know what Lancet found? This is a shocking development.

The story is running on the Daily Skeptic right now.

It just came out a few hours ago.

I organized a team to collect all the autopsy reports of people who have died after the COVID-19 vaccine, and we did it.

It's 325 cases.

It was one of the lead authors from the University of Michigan School of Public Health, and we put it all together.

We analyzed it, and we determined now, knowing what we know now in the peer-reviewed literature, over 3,400 papers on vaccine injuries and death mechanisms, we concluded that 74% of the cases were directly due to the vaccine.

When people are dying out there, people wondering, is it the vaccine or not? That was the conclusion.

Lancet held onto the paper.

They allowed it to go up on the pre-print server.

It had massive downloads overnight.

I've never seen downloads like this.

People just are hungry for the data.

Lancet did not fully accept it to the journal.

It triasted to a lower journal, which we rejected because we're going to go on to a higher level journal, but the pre-print relationship should exist now.

What Lancet did after 24 hours unprecedented, they pulled it off the pre-print server, and they said, well, we disagree with the conclusions that the authors have.

This is just autopsies, and so it's gone wild now because Lancet has been caught with censorship.

Censorship on vaccine safety information is blowing up in their face.

Well, speaking of censorship, I just want everybody to understand what you just said there, Dr. McCullough.

74% of all autopsies, autopsies that you folks reviewed for this study, it wasn't COVID that killed them.

It was the vaccine that killed them.

That is staggering.

I mean, it's just, it's so duplicitous that it's hard to kind of wrap our heads around in 2023.

But speaking of censorship, now SCOTUS on July 4th of all days, it wasn't SCOTUS rather, it was a federal court.

It came out, a federal court in Louisiana came out and Dr. Judge Doty and said, look, federal government, you can no longer collude or have any, you know, back and forth with big tech anymore because that is a violation of the First Amendment and we're stopping you from doing that, putting an injunction on them so they can't talk to Facebook anymore, Twitter or any of the other social sites.

They can no longer collude with them because they were hiding not just the COVID stuff, but also, you know, of course, the Hunter laptop and all that crap.

But I remember when you were first coming out talking about ivermectin, a very cheap way to deal with the symptoms, not to cure the virus, but to lessen the severity of the virus and ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine.

You were raked over the coals for that and that's when I really started looking at this.

I'm like, well, wait a minute, why would they care? Now, what you want to comment on the ruling from the judge and also how you think it may affect things going forward? Great congratulations, Judge Doty and good support from Jeff Landry, AG running for governor in Louisiana, who I know, Jeff Well.

You know, it was my testimony in that of Jay Bottichard that went through that pathway, that went up to the US Supreme Court and took down four of the five Biden mandates early in the vaccine campaign.

And now here we go again.

What we know in the Twitter files, for instance, said Twitter had FBI agents inside Twitter, CDC communications going back and forth to Twitter.

So this is a momentous move here to get the US government out of social media.

Do you know at the same time, in France, the country's on fire and Marcon just shut down social media in France to give you an idea of the moves that's going on.

Now we need to get all of the government operatives out of social media.

So there's former FBI agents who are consultants, there's Boston Consulting, the virality project from Stanford, Northwestern, University of Washington, they all have social media propaganda machines going, and they're feeding false information out there, trying to discredit others.

We got to get them all out of there.

Wow.

Yeah.

And that's just it.

I mean, the judge came down with the ruling, but that doesn't mean it's going to stop.

They're just going to find a backdoor way of putting pressure on these companies.

And I don't even know if they really have to put that much pressure on them.

It seems to me that many of them are ideologically aligned with each other, so they would just naturally do it.

It seems to me, Dr. McCullough, that one of the doctors that was involved in the beginning of this, Dr. Robert Redfield, former director of the CDC, he seems to be more on your side of this argument than the others.

He's kind of come out and said, this whole thing reeks to high heaven, essentially, I'm paraphrasing, but that's kind of the general gist of his argument.

And once he was highly respected, and now he couldn't get a booking, if he was willing to do interviews all the time on CET, they won't book him at all.

And I doubt they would book you.

So what do you think about that? It seems like it's still going on, this cover up, and I don't know that it'll ever stop.

Redfield testified to Congress to this select panel that, for sure, the virus came out of the lab in Wuhan, and it may have come out earlier than what people thought in 2019.

Now we have the bombshell report out just a few days ago from the Chinese dissident scientist Xiao Cao, who previously was at University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston with his boss, his boss, Dr. Sheng Yang Ping, he now works for GlaxoSmith Klein.

His boss, in February of 2019, according to Cao's statement, he was given four strains of the virus, and he said he was told to figure out which one is most lethal and most contagious.

And so this takes it to a whole other level.

So this means the Chinese took a U.S.

product, and the product looks like it came from Ralph Berk and UNC Chapel Hill, and essentially the Chinese weaponized it.

And the question is, did the U.S.

know about it at that stage or not? So these are some important revelations.

Your question for Redfield is, why did he speak up three years ago? Why did we have to wait before he comes to Congress? He knew this the entire time.

What was keeping him quiet during this entire time? Do you know when Rear Admiral Brett Girard, who went to medical school, the same place I did, he told the WHO, he was in the White House with Trump, he told the WHO he wants three independent scientists to go to Wuhan and represent the U.S.

Do you know the WHO? You know who they chose? They denied the independent doctors.

They chose Peter Dasek, who leads the NGO, the EcoHealth Alliance.

Dasek was in on this.

There's a report now.

Dasek spent over a quarter million dollars of U.S.

taxpayer dollars flying first class back and forth to China since 2017.

So the WHO was in on this.

The EcoHealth Alliance, UNC Chapel Hill, Fauci, Naya, this is so deep.

I tell you, when it all comes out, there is so much culpability spread around.

Well, that's the question, will it ever come out? I mean, you're doing, you're doing, you know, the lion's share of a large chunk of getting some of these truths out there.

And like I mentioned, if you, if you Google your name, I mean, you are, you are a kook, you are a quack, you have been discredited, blah, blah, blah.

And the irony, of course, of all of this is that Ivermectin did help.

Hydroxychloroquine did help.

But beyond that, I think that they just don't want this truth getting out there because this could, I mean, what do you think would happen if all of a sudden everybody knew that, hey, guess what, this whole planet was set up and Fauci and some of these other power craving, money craving people set you up and they knew they did? What do you think would happen if that truth actually did get out? There would be worldwide outrage, two major crimes, fraud and then mass negligent homicide.

All the money made by the vaccines companies would have to be turned around and pay out compensation to everybody injured or dead after the vaccine.

It would be like a giant tobacco settlement.

That's what would have to happen and people would have to go to jail.

I'll be damned.

Well, let's hope that at some point, it may be years down the road, but we get the truth out of this.

What, why don't you tell us, Dr. McCullough, some of the, we've heard about the myocarditis, but what are some of the ill effects of the COVID vaccine? And I ask this for a personal reason, Dr. because I took the vaccine because I was told that if I didn't, I would no longer have a job.

Now, this is not a TNT.

I want to stress that.

This is my former job.

But yeah, and they were doing that just to kind of cover their own butts because, you know, nobody wanted, everybody was scared to death when COVID first reared its ugly head.

But I suffered some pretty weird effects after I took that vaccine.

And I don't know if there is a correlation to it or not.

But let me just tell you, my liver enzymes spiked to over 830.

And I went to a hematologist who looked at them and I said, look, I was doing some reading on a Swedish study that, I think it was Swedish or Swiss, but that came out and said that there could be a correlation between liver issues and the vaccine.

Now, that has nothing to do with myocarditis, but does that sound reasonable to you? It does.

You know, the best compendium of the studies on vaccine injuries, disabilities and deaths is on the website React 19.

They're the largest patient group of injured individuals.

A Zogby survey last summer said 15% of people who took a shot have some medical problem like you developed.

The CDC vSafe data shows 7.7% of people are so sick after the vaccine, they have to go to the ER or be hospitalized.

That's how toxic it is.

Now, over time, the effects should wear off.

The good news is we've discovered a few natural compounds that can dissolve the spike protein, which is genetically produced in the body after the shot.

And one is natokinase, natokinase, a Japanese discovery.

And then the other one is bromelain that's derived from the stem of pineapples.

Those are available as supplements.

They can actually dissolve the spike protein.

Another natural product called curcumin from turmeric seems to really kind of block this spike protein.

And, you know, it's interesting.

I'm a doctor.

I prescribe drugs.

I haven't found any prescription drugs that really can turn around these vaccine syndromes.

But clearly the natural products, so the three we're using in our clinic now are natokinase, bromelain, and curcumin.

I have a paper under review for publication on that topic.

I can't make any therapeutic claims because large randomized trials haven't been done.

They're not even planned.

It's probably going to be 20 years before we have proof.

But my kind of skill in the art of medicine would tell you that someone like you who's sustained some problem, even if you feel well now, probably should go on a course of these supplements.

Yeah, yeah.

Because I was, when I tell you, I mean, and she, my hematologist said to me at the time, she goes, we are seeing issues with autoimmune.

And what you're dealing with there sounds like it could be an autoimmune issue.

My joints, every joint in my body was killing me.

I am happy to report that the levels have come down.

Now I'm within the normal range.

But Steve, that's a separate issue.

Let me tell you, for that syndrome, I also check the ANA test.

The ANA is the same test, anti-nuclear antibody.

It's an autoimmunity test we check for lupus and rheumatoid arthritis.

When that test is positive, I use hydroxychloroquine with great success and many other doctors, too, for a prolonged period of time.

Well, what do you think about these? Let me, I'll just throw a name out and I'd wager.

I kind of know what your reaction is going to be, but I'll throw the name out anyway.

Dr. Peter Hotez, what do you think about Dr. Peter Hotez? Because he seems to be very much your adversary in a lot of these debates.

He is a strong proponent of vaccines for damn near everything.

And he's been making a lot of news lately, challenging people.

What do you think about Dr. Hotez? The internet says he's made over $35 million in the last few years with various prizes, gifts closely tied to the Gates Foundation.

We found out that the National Institute of Health NIAID division had had Hotez working with the Chinese back in 2015.

Guess what? On SARS-CoV-2 biodefense strategies with receptor binding domain vaccines.

So he's in on it.

Hotez was in on this whole thing back in 2015.

He's become a rich man.

It's really sad.

He has a book out.

It says the vaccines didn't cause my child's autism, Rachel's autism.

And it's almost like counter transference in psychology, where he probably does think hypervaccination was related to his just his daughter's autism.

So it's very sad.

But he was nominated for the Nobel Prize, believe it or not, as vaccine that didn't help a single soul.

He was challenged to go on Joe Rogan.

I reached out to Rogan and Robert F.

Kennedy.

I said, listen, I'm ahead of Hotez.

I got about 685 listings in National Library of Medicine.

He's about 500.

He's a few years older than me, but I'm senior academically.

I said, why don't we just meet in Austin? We'll go on Rogan.

Last time I went on Rogan, I said all the records for a show.

Rogan could probably, you know, blow his out as his entire, you know, all-time records.

And Hotez will not show.

He will not fix it.

Yeah, he's ducking.

He's ducking now.

And he's ducking, just like Fauci is ducking.

Correct me.

I don't want to sound hyperbolic here.

So I want you to steer me in the right direction if I start to go down that path.

But it sounds to me, Dr. Peter McCullough, that what you're describing here is the single largest crime committed against the world in modern history, if not in all history.

Am I kind of close to the truth there with that? Do you think that's overstating it? That's accurate.

In our book Courage to Face COVID-19, Five Star Best Seller on Amazon, we say that specifically.

This is a mountain.

This is trillions of dollars, millions of lives lost.

This is the biggest crime in human history.

I mean, I saw an interview with Fauci that was done long before COVID launched.

Well, a couple of years, and he was talking about the next president, and I'm not taking this out of context.

He said the next president will face a pandemic.

How can any doctor, even if he's a director of NIH, how can he predict that the next president is going to face a global pandemic? How could any doctor make that prediction? Because he's in on it.

He was in on the whole development of this.

And you know, now Fauci, Tedros at the WHO, Bill Gates in Peter Hotez, they are all stating now with great enthusiasm and happiness that there'll be another pandemic worse than COVID-19.

Now, why are they so leathered up for this? I can tell you why, because they have dollar signs in their eyes and they want to see a needle in every arm over and over and over again.

Do you know if someone is actually following the COVID-19 vaccine program right now? They're on their seventh shot this summer, seven.

Yeah, that's crazy.

And they call them boosters, but they're basically just another round of it.

I mean, it's just over and over and over again.

I guess if we're looking for a silver lining here, Dr. McCullough, is that the cynicism has gotten so great against government agencies and big pharma and all the rest that people aren't really going for those boosters.

I doubt there's, I mean, the percentage of Americans that have actually taken all seven, it's pretty low.

So if there is a next pandemic, as these folks are gleefully wishing for, which is just sick to even say that out loud.

But if there is another pandemic, I would think vaccine hesitancy will be through the roof this time around.

I'll tell you two things I'm telling people.

If there's another pandemic, don't lock down, don't shut your doors, don't wait in fear for a vaccine, get out there and start treating it.

You know what's emerged is the use of virus, subtle nasal washes and gargles.

They all work.

It's going to work against another respiratory illness for sure.

And I think you're right, people are going to be very hesitant on any vaccine.

The CDC says that the number of people who took a vaccine, a booster at any time is 16%.

And there's been a study from Harvard and Northeastern's called the COVID States Program.

And they found that the CDC is grossly overestimating things.

Because if people lose their card, they just start a new card and they count them as a new patient.

The bottom line is I would imagine far less than 1% have run this out to seven shots.

I don't know a single person who's taken seven shots.

Yeah, nor do I.

And it's gotten to the point now where I mean, and I don't do this because I'm a nice guy.

But when I walk out there and I go to the grocery store and I see people wearing just a cheap cloth mask, even to this very day, I want to go up and just shake them by the shoulders and say, what the hell are you doing? But, you know, I don't know their, you know, their coexisting pre-morbidities, a word that we've all learned in the last several years.

I don't know any of that.

So I don't.

But it does seem that they have really put the fear of God in people with this virus talk.

You were one of the first to stand up and say, hey, hey, everybody calm down.

Get Ivermectin.

Let's jump on the hydroxychloroquine treatments.

And for that, you were all but shut down.

How many different different sites were you basically blackballed from after you came out with this advice? Well, the professional stripping I outlined in my book, I mean, I was summarily discharged from two jobs over time for no reason, stripped of two professorships with no faculty senate, stripped of two editorships with no editorial board meeting.

I was a president of a major medical society.

The society was dissolved.

I was stripped of all my NIH committee meeting positions.

My career was basically dismantled because I conducted research.

I got a large grant.

I did an FDA new drug application.

And I showed that we could treat the illness and reduce hospitalization and death.

Paper by Guglioclas and I'm the senior author in this paper by December 2020, we had clear and convincing evidence that early treatment was working.

The only people who are hospitalized are those who receive no early treatment or insufficient treatment.

And sadly, virtually everybody who died died in the hospital.

So the hospital was too late.

Died in the hospital and by the way, died alone without their family around them.

I mean, just the horror show that was the early onset of this pandemic.

I mean, it'll be written in the history books for eons to come.

Are you still a strong proponent of, say for example, Fauci and the rest of these miscreants get their wish and there is another pandemic and it's a viral pandemic? Are you still an advocate for ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine for these? Yeah, you know, I've used all the drugs.

McCulloch protocol is published on my website, PeterMcCullochMD.com and it's almost widely used protocol worldwide.

It starts with actually using dilute iodine and nasal sprays and gargles and they work or scope and listerine and works fine.

So that's actually, actually more important than taking the oral drugs to the truth.

The virus is up in the nose and the throat and you got to kill it there.

Hydroxychloroquine, ivermectin, at high doses, 0.6 milligrams per kilogram, pex, lovid and mole neperivir, I've used them all.

I think ivermectin at the high dose is the most dynamic.

And cortical steroids, predisome, pudesonide, aspirin.

Yeah, what is the, and the reason I'm asking you this is because I know a lot of this stuff is on your site.

I reviewed your site before we came on the air.

What is the cost of ivermectin to the average person out there? They just want to say, okay, I've got this.

I want to jump on it with ivermectin as Dr. McCulloch suggests.

What is the cost of that? My wife is overseas right now.

You know, it's over the counter in most countries and I think a pretty big size box of the 12 milligram tablets was 25 bucks, so it's cheap.

And therein is exactly why it was shut down, don't you think? Yeah, well, it's so dynamic.

Like I say, I've used all the drugs, but if I was to say two of the most dynamic drugs, it would be ivermectin and prednisone.

But there are some over-the-counter things people should know about.

I mean, now there's the nasal sprays and gargles, the betadine, cofix-RX, clear, scope, listerine, all these sprays and gargles will work.

Aspirin, you can get that.

That's easy.

Vitamin C, vitamin D, nanocurcumin, and famotidine or pepsid.

Everybody should have a little survival kit.

It's going to be partially effective against Marburg, another COVID virus, you know, and paramexoviruses.

You know, all the predictions about the next pandemic, it's going to be another infectious virus.

We might also be ready.

Yeah, the question that I have when you just said all the predictions is, are they really predictions or are they laying out what they plan on doing? I mean, call me a cynic, but, you know, well, so now that some of these truths are starting to get out, whether they want them to or not, are you starting to get calls from other physicians around the globe saying, good God, Peter, you were right the whole time, or do they kind of all along know that this was, in other words, how prevalent was the knowledge that NIH, Fauci, and all of these others, Walensky, and all of them, even Peter Hotez, for that matter, were in on it? How many doctors are kind of certainly starting to figure out that this whole damn thing was kind of orchestrated? There was a paper published by Texas A&M, I think about a year and a half ago, showing that I think 96% of doctors took the shot.

And at that time, 90% still thought that the shots were valuable.

So, we're looking at 4% of doctors.

I mean, a good proxy for doctors who, you know, were skeptical of this or those who didn't take the shot.

We estimate there's been about 500 leaders of which I'm one that basically stepped out there and took care of the nation, 500.

And we're exhausted.

Our colleagues didn't lift a finger to help people.

Now, we're very busy with myocarditis, blood clots, nerve damage, amputations.

I mean, that's all day long in the clinic.

Now, patients are being gas lit by doctors that say it's not the vaccine.

And the patients know their bodies, they know that they were fine before they took the shot.

Well, and, you know, not only that, doctor, but you also have all of these, granted, they're anecdotal cases, but they seem to be piling up where all of a sudden star running back on the high school football team drops dead.

You know, Olympic gymnast, former Olympic gymnast, well, I mean, I'm just kind of pulling these out.

But you know what I'm saying, otherwise healthy young adults, male, female does not matter, are all of a sudden dropping dead of myocarditis and other things.

And that must make up a big chunk of the people that you discovered in this paper that you had given to Lance.

That's true.

Yeah, I did a mini-documentary about a year and a half ago with cardiologists from the UK, a scene in Mahotra.

It was called until proven otherwise.

You know, the next person who dies, you know, these athletes are heavily screened, we get EKGs, echocardiograms, they're fine, they're ready to go.

When they have a cardiac arrest and die, it's the vaccine until proven otherwise.

And you know, public figure after public figure, they won't come out and tell us they didn't take the shot.

And that goes from Demar Hamlin to Marvin Hagler's family to, you know, Jamie Foxx, I know Jamie Foxx, I know a lot of these people, they will not come clean on what's happening.

Do you think they won't come clean because they're just embarrassed that they fell for it or they won't come clean because they're being, in some other way, pressured not to come clean? I mean, I know this is just speculation, but what's your gut tell you? It's so comprehensive, I can't explain it.

You think some of these stars are so big that no money could keep them silent.

You know, they would want to warn others.

You know, I talked to Jamie Foxx long before AJ Benza reported he took a shot, so I knew what Jamie thought.

He knew what I thought.

But how about Justin Bieber's face is frozen for a year and a half? His wife got a blood clot up in the brain.

I mean, don't they feel burned? They have a public responsibility to come out and tell people what happened.

Look at Demar Hamlin, Buffalo Bill.

He went on with Michael Strahan.

He goes, well, what caused the cardiac arrest? He goes, well, I don't want to go there.

And a month later, he goes, oh, it's because I tackle this guy.

It's like, no, I told Tucker Carlson, listen, I'm a cardiologist.

It's not a tackle football that causes a cardiac arrest.

It's the vaccine.

It's vaccine-induced myocarditis.

Yeah, because it's not like you were seeing a whole bunch of young otherwise healthy athletes, and some even non-athletes, but otherwise healthy individuals.

You don't see a bunch of them dropping dead of myocarditis without having taken the vaccine, do you? I mean, have you seen those numbers go up with people that are unvaxxed or just with people that are vaxxed? Just vaxxed.

I mean, I published a paper with Polyquitas from Italy.

Before COVID in the European League, so they keep track of all this, about 29 cardiac arrests a year, pro-semi-pro age under 35.

Since the vaccines, that number is 283.

It's 10-fold.

It's a 10x increase.

That is absolutely, that is, I tell you, you know, where there's smoke, there's fire, and you've been screaming about this for a long time.

You've paid a very heavy price professionally, and personally, too, no doubt.

How many cocktail parties are you no longer invited to, Dr. McCullough? But you know, it's, I've had a chance to work with the Senate on three occasions.

You know, I went on Fox News, dozens of times, Newsmax, OAN.

I was on ABC one time.

I'm happy to come on all the channels.

I cite the data, and I've been very consistent.

I've actually given more media than Fauci and the rest of these guys, and I challenge people, find where I've been wrong.

Find where I've been wrong.

I've been very consistent.

People can't say, oh, Dr. McCullough, you, because I stay within the bounds of the published information.

Well, I would just say, Dr. Peter McCullough, that you have, you are a giant among men for bringing this to everyone's attention.

You really have, I would, I think it's not a stretch to say you've saved lives because of it, and I'm sure that your words and your future endeavors will continue to save lives.

What's your website before we get cut off here, so everybody can go check out these.

Go to PeterMcCulloughND.com.

That'll take you everywhere.

I have a great subject, courageous discourse, and then my book Courage to Face COVID-19, and then lastly, America Outlaw Talk Radio, McCullough Report.

Well, Dr. McCullough, God bless.

Thank you so much.

I hope we can get you back here one day.

Continued success, and thanks for everything you've done for all of humanity.

God bless you, sir.

Take care.