Core argument. Jessica Rose takes up the Dead Internet Theory, the claim that the internet effectively died around 2016 and that most content since then has been produced by bots and AI. She notes it is usually labelled a conspiracy theory, but argues that the growing presence of non-human operators makes it worth taking seriously, even though she doesn’t personally think it is correct.

Bots and the verification paradox.

Automated traffic is roughly half of measured web requests, and bad bots are everywhere. On platforms like X, bots distort visibility and limit reach, so human-created content can be squeezed out and effectively vanish.

Not all bots are AI: every AI agent acting online is a bot, but the large majority of bots are not AI.

She describes a paradox. The more automated and AI-mediated the web becomes, the harder it is to find or verify purely human spaces. The tools used to detect bots and AI are themselves shaped by the same automation, so it is hard to prove, even to yourself, how scarce human spaces really are.

She claims synthetic content now outnumbers human content, and that AI agents run whole sites, make money, trade among themselves, and organize.

Flying as the point where online meets physical. Rose says the issue becomes “really real” for her with air travel, since a ticket depends on planes actually flying safely, which relies on technology and communication.

The November 13, 2026 ground stop.

Three days after the FAA expanded its AI-powered SMART (Strategic Management of Airspace, Routes, and Trajectories) advisory system nationwide, it ordered a nationwide ground stop of departing flights lasting about four hours and twenty minutes (roughly 3:54 to 8:15 p.m. ET).

The cause was traced to routine L3Harris contractor work converting copper lines to fiber at a remote facility. A Cisco router in southern Arkansas began sending about 1,000 connection attempts every few seconds, overloading legacy switches and routers and producing intermittent radar and communications problems at 17 of the 22 en-route centers. Departures were halted as a precaution while airborne planes continued to land.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford, and the SMART vendor all said there was zero evidence the AI caused or contributed to the failure, blaming outdated infrastructure.

Rose asks how anyone can know that is true, and whether “official explanations” can even exist in this environment.

How she ties it to the theory. She says the outage is less proof that AI secretly caused it and more an illustration of the theory’s core. Systems that were human-operated and legible are becoming hybrids with opaque algorithmic layers. Even an advisory AI changes how a critical system is perceived, because the line between human decisions and automated recommendations becomes harder to verify in real time. The public discussion of the outage also flows through machine-mediated channels, with fast generated commentary, algorithmic amplification, and competing summaries that are hard to sort by origin or reliability. She concludes it doesn’t prove a dead internet but shows that reduced transparency, eroded confidence in unaided human accounts, and growing mediation of information and infrastructure now reach systems affecting physical movement.

Her personal stance. She says this bothers her greatly. She spends more time in nature and has been detaching from screens, but can’t detach if she wants to fly. She blames bureaucrats and tech bros for making decisions that alter reality, which she considers tolerable in the “sandbox” of social media but not when it spreads to all media and internet traffic.

The data and projection.