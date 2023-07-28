“The Coutts Four have been denied bail. They have remained in custody for over 525 days with a trial date yet to be set. More pretrial motions will be heard between July 25 to 28 by the crown and defence lawyers at the Lethbridge court house. Since the Magna Carta was signed in 1215, kingdoms and democracies have allowed those charged with a crime to be presumed innocent until proven guilty. With that provision has come the right to be granted bail and to a speedy trial. When citizens are accused of a crime and left to rot in prison without having their day in court, their spirits can be broken and be persuaded to agree to plead guilty even when they are innocent.” Ray McGinnis

Preface

Here is a link and an abstract of an article by a friend, Ray McGinnis, scholar, premier researcher and analyst of political events and propaganda. Here he reports on another Canadian travesty of justice, politicized justice - a very scholarly piece of investigative journalism about disturbing events in Canadian law enforcement and jurisprudence. The whole article is detailed and important for getting a clearer perspective on an ongoing shameful episode in Canadian history.

Abstract by ChatGPT 3.5

The article discusses the case of the 'Coutts Four,' four men who were arrested over 525 days ago for their participation in the Freedom Convoy protests at the Alberta border town of Coutts. The protesters were charged with conspiracy to commit murder of police officers, allegedly in support of a plot to overthrow the Government of Canada. The accused individuals are Chris Carbert, a self-employed fisherman and single father, Chris Lysak, an electrician and father of two, Jerry Morin, a lineman, and Anthony Olienkick, who took part in the clean-up after the 2013 floods.

One of the main points of concern raised in the article is the denial of bail to the Coutts Four. While other individuals charged with murder in Canada have been granted bail, the Coutts Four have been kept in custody for an extended period without bail. This raises questions about the evidence gathered by the RCMP and the possibility of a larger government narrative to justify the invocation of the Emergencies Act.

The article goes on to discuss the events leading up to the arrests, including the portrayal of the protesters as "terrorists" and "extremists" by politicians and the media. However, during a Public Order Emergency Commission (POEC) inquiry, the testimonies of police and intelligence officers revealed that there was no credible threat to the security of Canada during the protests. This raises concerns about the accuracy of the initial narratives surrounding the Coutts protests and arrests.

The denial of bail and the handling of evidence by the RCMP also raise concerns about the presumption of innocence and the right to a fair trial for the Coutts Four. The article calls for a reevaluation of the case and adherence to fundamental rights in the Canadian legal system.

The article further delves into the background and actions of Jeremy MacKenzie, the alleged founder of the Diagolon group, and questions the accuracy of the Canadian Anti-Hate Network's portrayal of Diagolon and its alleged ties to the Coutts Four.

The article also questions the legitimacy of the charges against MacKenzie and his alleged ties to the Coutts Four. The behavior of the Coutts Four during their arrests is highlighted, with none of them being armed or attempting to resist arrest.

The article draws attention to past instances of the RCMP's involvement in questionable activities, such as the entrapment of a couple in a bomb plot in 2013 and the mishandling of the investigation into the mass murders in Nova Scotia in 2020. These examples raise concerns about the RCMP's actions and motivations, and their potential to engage in politically motivated policing.

Overall, the article raises important questions about the legitimacy and accuracy of the charges against the Coutts Four and the portrayal of the Diagolon group in the media and by law enforcement agencies. It calls for a closer examination of the evidence and motives behind these actions to ensure justice and fairness for all involved.

The article also discusses the pretrial motions held at the Lethbridge, Alberta courthouse between June 12 and 29. During these motions, the defence made an application to the court related to the cross-examination of a witness, which led to the discovery of discrepancies in the witness's notes. The defence was excited about this inadvertent discovery, as it could potentially be exculpatory evidence helpful to their case.

The article highlights the agreement of one of the Crown prosecutors to recuse themselves from the case, adding to the speculation about the strength of the Crown's case against the accused. The creation of the Facebook group "Alberta Political Prisoners" is mentioned as a means of bringing attention to the case and the possible political motivations behind it.

The extensive and well-researched endnotes provide credible sources to support the information presented in the article. They cover a wide range of topics, including the history of bail, the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms, the details of the Coutts protest and blockade, the actions of the RCMP and Crown, and the testimonies and statements from various individuals involved in the case. The inclusion of the endnotes allows readers to delve deeper into the sources and evidence behind the claims made in the article, making it a comprehensive and well-documented piece of investigative journalism.