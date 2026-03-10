Synopsis

James Hickling’s case comment argues that the 2025 BC Supreme Court decision in Cowichan Tribes v. Canada has been widely misunderstood in public debate. Although critics have portrayed it as a sweeping threat to private property in British Columbia, Hickling contends that the ruling is in fact narrow, fact-specific, and firmly grounded in longstanding constitutional principles concerning Aboriginal title.

The article begins by situating the case in legal and historical context. It explains that Aboriginal title is not a recent judicial invention, but a longstanding legal concept recognized in British law, colonial policy, international law, and Canadian constitutional law. Hickling traces this through the Royal Proclamation of 1763, colonial practice in British Columbia, the Western Sahara advisory opinion, and Supreme Court of Canada decisions such as Calder, Sparrow, and Delgamuukw. The central point is that Aboriginal title in British Columbia has always existed unless lawfully extinguished, and that it now enjoys constitutional protection under section 35 of the Constitution Act, 1982.

The article then identifies two findings of fact as decisive in the Cowichan case. First, the court found overwhelming evidence that the Cowichan had a large, permanent settlement on the south arm of the Fraser River at the relevant time, and that they exclusively occupied the lands in question. Second, the court found that senior colonial officials, including Richard Moody, illegally and dishonourably acquired these lands for themselves and their associates, despite policies that required Indigenous settlements to be protected. Hickling presents these facts as essential to understanding why the court held that Cowichan Aboriginal title persists at the settlement site.

A major theme of the article is the distinction between fee simple title and Aboriginal title. Fee simple title, Hickling argues, is statutory, arising from provincial land title legislation. Aboriginal title, by contrast, is constitutional, rooted in prior Indigenous occupation and protected by higher-order constitutional norms. Because the Constitution is the supreme law of Canada, Hickling argues that statutory land title cannot extinguish or override Aboriginal title. He further rejects any suggestion that the Charter provides a constitutional shield for private property capable of defeating Aboriginal title, emphasizing section 25 of the Constitution Act, 1982, which protects Aboriginal rights from being undermined by Charter claims.

Hickling maintains that the court did not frame the case as a zero-sum contest between Indigenous rights and private property. Instead, the judgment emphasizes reconciliation and the honour of the Crown. Since the Crown’s predecessors acted dishonourably by failing to protect Cowichan settlement lands and by facilitating unlawful land speculation, the modern Crown bears the duty to negotiate a remedy. The decision therefore places responsibility on federal and provincial governments, not on private landowners, and directs the Crown to negotiate in good faith.

The article also addresses the political reaction to the decision. Hickling argues that statements by Premier David Eby, Attorney General Niki Sharma, and other critics have exaggerated the ruling’s implications and ignored its factual foundation. In his view, these reactions reflect broader economic and political anxieties in British Columbia, especially around investment, reconciliation, public finances, and resource development. He suggests that the alarmist response says more about current politics than about the legal effect of the judgment.

To counter fears about wider consequences, Hickling stresses the practical limits of Aboriginal title claims. Such claims require proof of exclusive occupation at the time sovereignty was asserted, which is difficult, time-consuming, and geographically constrained. He also notes that First Nations have generally pursued remedies that minimize disruption to third parties, and that courts tend to place reconciliation obligations on the Crown rather than invalidate private landholdings. For these reasons, he concludes that private property rights across British Columbia are not broadly imperilled by the Cowichan ruling.

As a practical model, Hickling points to the earlier Kits Point litigation involving Squamish lands in Vancouver. That case, he argues, did not produce social or economic chaos; instead, it enabled negotiated outcomes that later supported housing development and intergovernmental cooperation. The implication is that the Cowichan decision could similarly open the way to constructive, negotiated solutions.

In conclusion, the article presents the Cowichan judgment as a lawful and principled application of constitutional doctrine to an unusual case involving a historic Indigenous settlement and corrupt land transfers by colonial officials. Hickling argues that the ruling does not threaten private property generally, but instead reinforces the supremacy of constitutional norms, the continuing legal force of Aboriginal title, and the responsibility of the Crown to pursue reconciliation through negotiation rather than alarmist political rhetoric or prolonged appeals.