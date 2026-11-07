Canada’s latest budget adds $11.2 billion over five years for National Defence, matching its headline homelessness investment, with $2.3 billion for a Defence Drone Initiative, $7.6 billion to extend Operation REASSURANCE (mostly the Latvia mission), funds for the EU’s Ukraine Support Loan program, and $6 billion over 10 years for CSIS. Canada says it has already hit NATO’s 2% of GDP target, with plans for 4% by 2030 and 5% by 2035, yet right-wing media and business militarists, including the Globe and Mail, still complain spending “flatlines” after 2027-28.

The author argues Canada should reject NATO targets entirely and instead compare itself to Mexico, its third-largest trade partner, which faces a far greater realistic threat from the US (having lost half its territory to it and facing recent invasion talk from US politicians). Mexico budgets about $13 billion CAD on its military versus Canada’s $75 billion, despite Canada’s GDP being only 1.25 times larger, meaning each Canadian spends 15 times more per capita ($1,500 vs. $100). Mexico is also more trade-dependent on the US yet far less pro-US or imperialistic in policy, undermining the claim that military spending is needed to secure US market access. Peace activists like Tamara Lorincz counter that NATO dictates Canada’s budget priorities and the budget never mentions peace, the care economy, or the green economy. The author urges peace-minded Canadians to champion the Canada-Mexico comparison as the strongest counterpoint to rising militarism.