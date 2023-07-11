“Scientists tasked with behaviour monitoring and modification to ensure that you comply with whatever government policy or program will come are keeping their findings secret, despite federal legislation to the contrary.” — Tamara Ugolini, July 07, 2023

The article highlights a memo revealing that Canadian bureaucrats are studying behavioral science to manipulate citizens into complying with government policies. The memo, obtained by Blacklock's, shows that the government collaborated with behavioral experts to ensure public compliance with COVID-19 measures and intends to use the same tactics in the future. This secret research violates the Federal Accountability Act, which requires public opinion research to be made available to the public. The memo focuses on a study that tested different messaging strategies regarding adverse events following vaccination. It concludes that using a comprehensive messaging approach, referred to as the "kitchen sink" strategy, was the most effective in downplaying vaccine reactions. However, the study found that individuals who believed in vaccine misinformation were unaffected by message framing, while critical thinkers became more skeptical when exposed to propaganda. The article questions whether the researchers will comply with the law and publish their findings in full.