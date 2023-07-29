“The increasing use of biometrics, particularly facial recognition cameras in airports, could lead to a dangerous scenario. While "they' try and say it is supposed to offer convenience by allowing travelers to pass through automatic gates without needing physical travel documents, it raises GIANT concerns about privacy and security. Biometric data, such as facial recognition, is highly sensitive and can be misused or hacked, putting individuals' identities at risk...especially by Governments and Big Tech as we all saw what happened during the pandemic!!” — Freedom Travel Alliance