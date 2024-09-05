Crosspost: BC Centre for Disease Control Access to Information Bombshells
By Ray McGinnis, August 30, 2024
Note: My friend Ray has written this excellent piece on the BC healthcare system and the its corruption particularity, with respect to vaccine injury. This is tragic. I used to be a little cog in that system too.
Ray always does a great job of research, using old school methods for investigation and cross-checking. This is worth reading.
The BC Centre for Disease Control altered reporting definitions of serious adverse events from COVID-19 vaccines, minimizing perceived vaccine-related risks.
Link: BC Centre for Disease Control Access to Information Bombshells
Here is a summary:
mRNA COVID-19 Vaccine Safety Claims: Dr. Bonnie Henry and Adrian Dix assured the public that the mRNA vaccines were "safe and effective," but internal data from the BC Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC) suggest suppression of adverse reactions.
Data Release: In June 2024, 1,315 pages of BCCDC data were released via an Access to Information request, revealing discrepancies in vaccine safety reporting.
Adverse Event Statistics: By March 25, 2021, BCCDC recorded 523 adverse events and 144 serious adverse events (AEFI) for the COVID-19 vaccine.
Shifting Definitions: BCCDC altered the internal definition of "serious adverse events" by removing several categories, such as Bell’s Palsy and anaphylaxis, thus lowering the count of serious AEFIs.
Revised Reporting: By April 3, 2021, BCCDC reduced the number of serious AEFIs to 26, down from 144, due to reclassification of certain adverse events.
Vaccination Status Definitions: Canadian provinces, including BC, classified individuals as "unvaccinated" if they were hospitalized or died within 14-21 days of vaccination, skewing adverse event data.
Goalpost Shifting: Changing reporting definitions reduced the appearance of vaccine injuries, contributing to public assurances of vaccine safety.
Conclusion: These data manipulations were done to reduce vaccine hesitancy by minimizing the perceived risks associated with the COVID-19 vaccine.