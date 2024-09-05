Cooking the Books

Note: My friend Ray has written this excellent piece on the BC healthcare system and the its corruption particularity, with respect to vaccine injury. This is tragic. I used to be a little cog in that system too.

Ray always does a great job of research, using old school methods for investigation and cross-checking. This is worth reading.

The BC Centre for Disease Control altered reporting definitions of serious adverse events from COVID-19 vaccines, minimizing perceived vaccine-related risks.

Here is a summary: