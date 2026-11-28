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The core charge

The author argues that while Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre is openly calling for police action against Palestine solidarity activists, NDP leader Avi Lewis will not even criticize Prime Minister Mark Carney’s government for listing Masar Badil, the Palestinian Alternative Revolutionary Path Movement, as a terrorist organization, a listing made to shut down a Toronto Palestine conference.

The by-election campaign event

On Friday the author attended a volunteer event supporting Nima Machouf’s by-election campaign, at which the NDP leader spoke. Machouf is running in the author’s own riding against a Liberal, and the author hopes she will win. To avoid disrupting the event, he waited outside to question Lewis.

First encounter outside

When Lewis arrived, the author asked him about the Carney government’s designation of Masar Badil as a terror organization. Lewis refused to answer, asked the author not to use any images he may have captured of Lewis’s son, and walked inside.

Second attempt after the speeches

After multiple speeches and a group photo, Lewis tried to leave through a back door rather than answer the question on camera. When one of his staffers tried to disrupt the questioning and physically block the author’s path, the author asked again. Lewis responded by offering a hug instead of an answer. After the hug, the author repeated the question, and Lewis said he does not take questions in this manner and walked up a set of stairs.

Blocked and shut out

A staffer physically blocked the author from following, so he went up a different staircase at the front of the room, where another individual blocked him while Lewis continued to ignore the question. Lewis then closed himself in a room. The author concludes that the NDP leader clearly does not want to discuss the government banning a Palestinian organization to stop a conference challenging what he calls “the most outrageous crime of our times,” namely the genocide in Gaza.

The Poilievre contrast

The author contrasts Lewis’s silence with Pierre Poilievre’s response the day before. Asked by Rebel News about Masar Badil and its Toronto conference, Poilievre (whom the author labels “Fascist Pierre”) demanded police enforcement. He said that if the group is designated as terrorist, any support for it is criminal, and that he would encourage police to be vigilant in ensuring anyone actively involved with the activities of a listed terrorist group is “charged, convicted, and jailed to protect all of us.” He called it an enforcement issue and criticized the Liberals for taking so long to list the organization. The author’s point: even the right-wing leader engaged with the issue, whereas the nominally pro-Palestinian NDP leader said nothing.

Opposition to the Toronto conference

Zionist groups are described as being in a “tizzy” over the conference, titled “3 Years of Al-Aqsa Flood: Resistance & Return From the Belly of the Beast.” They are trying to discover its location and are demanding police shut it down.

The Michael Douglas fundraiser and the double standard

At a fundraiser this week for Israel’s Ben-Gurion University, Hollywood actor Michael Douglas called the Palestinian group’s conference “deplorable,” which the National Post noted in a headline. The author says this exposes a flagrant double standard between those who challenge genocide and those who finance it. Some 1,400 people gathered in Toronto to fundraise for the Israeli university, with Canadian taxpayers effectively subsidizing part of the money raised. The author states that Ben-Gurion University collaborates with the Israeli military (the “IOF”) on academic tracks, reservist aid, and regional development, and that Ben-Gurion University Canada’s website says it is “providing resources to students called to the front lines through the IDF Reservist Program.” In his words: in Canada, what he calls genocidal Jewish supremacists can openly fundraise for those killing Palestinians, while opponents of Zionism cannot gather if they assert the colonized have a legally enshrined right to armed resistance.

Growing pushback since the earlier article

The author notes some progress since his piece two days earlier, “Zionist lobby forces ‘terror’ ban — much of the left silent.” The International Civil Liberties Monitoring Group released a statement and email action condemning the listing. The Workers’ Tribune and Montreal’s Le collectif Désinvestir pour la Palestine (D4P) each published graphics and statements opposing the criminalization of the Palestine struggle. The Spain-based Palestinian Women’s Movement joined the Legal Centre for Palestine Canada, The North Star, and the Canada Palestine Association, all of which had previously criticized the banning of Masar Badil.

What the author says Lewis should have said

The author argues that when the Conservative leader calls to arrest activists attending a conference challenging genocide, the least one should expect from an NDP leader who claims to be pro-Palestinian is a statement along these lines: “While I may not agree with all of Masar Badil’s positions, I oppose the state acceding to genocide lobbyist pressure to ban an organization in the hopes of shutting down a conference.”

The piece closes with the author’s standing request for donations to support his work.