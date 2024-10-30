Sasha Latypova discuss bad lots of Covid-19 shots and explores the reasons for this, citing evidence that there was a intent to do harm. She presented at a conference in Stockholm on January 21, 2023.

Alexandra 'Sasha' Latypova is a former big pharma industry exec. Her research has exposed how all covid countermeasures, including the biological warfare agents marketed as ‘covid-19 vaccines’ were created, produced and distributed in a covert military program, where the pharma manufacturers only worked as subcontractors. —