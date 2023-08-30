20 June 2023 | Kris Newby is an award-winning medical science writer and the senior producer of the Lyme disease documentary UNDER OUR SKIN, which premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival and was a 2010 Oscar semifinalist. Her book BITTEN won three international book awards for journalism and narrative nonfiction. She has two degrees in engineering: a bachelor’s degree from the University of Utah and a master’s degree from Stanford University. Previously, Newby worked for Stanford Medical School, Apple, and other Silicon Valley companies. She is currently Communications Director at Invisible International, a nonprofit working to educate healthcare providers on diagnosing and treating vector-borne diseases.