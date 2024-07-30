Note: More on AI as only a simulation.

38,861 views Jul 14, 2024

In this lecture given at the G10 conference, the director of the Essentia Foundation, Bernardo Kastrup, argues why the idea of conscious AI, though we cannot refute it categorically, is silly.

Perhaps we should rather ask ourselves the question why we entertain the idea of sentient computers in the first place. According to Kastrup, this has a lot to do with the fact that most computer scientists are power users of computers but they've never built a computer themselves. If they had, they would be familiar with the nuts and bolts, and they would understand that the idea of microscopic transistors becoming conscious is not that different than proposing that a sufficiently complex sewage system—consisting of water pipes and valves—would become conscious.

Exactly because AI is having a fundamental impact on society with many regulatory and perhaps even existential challenges, it is very important that especially in academia we strongly distinguish between fact and fiction: to think that AI's running on Turing machines—i.e. all AI's we currently have—can become conscious is not even science fiction, it's pure fantasy.

00:00 Introduction

04:12 Start of Lecture on Al and Consciousness

06:23 Bernardo Kastrup's Background and Perspective

07:41 Early Career and Al Experimentation

10:43 Challenges in Al Consciousness

13:07 Philosophical and Practical Implications

15:45 Arguments & Critique of Al Sentience

18:55 Obvious Differences Between Al and Human Brain

21:32 Computer Scientists, Misconceptions & Sensationalism

28:42 Cultural and Psychological Factors

29:50 What Can We Learn From Nature About Consciousness?

35:11 Panpsychism and Its Flaws

38:27 Quantum Field Theory and Reality

43:44 Moving Forward with Clarity

48:39 Q&A Session

Check this great video by Steve Mould who actually built a computer running on water!

• I Made A Water Computer And It Actual...

Conference where this lecture was recorded: https://www.g10vandeeconomie.nl/

Copyright © 2024 by Essentia Foundation. All rights reserved.