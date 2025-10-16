Paraphrased from the original by John Carpay, B.A., LL.B., President and Founder, Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms

Rose Smith (pseudonym), a dedicated history teacher in Montreal since 2021, faced no major obstacles in her career until 2023, when she was instructed to hide a student’s gender transition from the student’s parents. The directive stemmed from a 2021 policy issued by Quebec’s Minister of Education, Improved Understanding and Practices for Sexual and Gender Diversity in Schools, which ordered teachers not to inform parents when students aged 13 or older changed their gender identity.

In compliance, Rose’s school required teachers to use students’ chosen pronouns at school but revert to their birth pronouns when speaking with parents. Rose refused, saying, “I cannot look parents in the eye and deliberately lie about their children.” She offered a compromise—respecting the student’s identity in class while refusing to mislead parents. The school allowed her to file a neutral written report but warned that at the next interviews she must use false pronouns or lose her job.

The ultimatum left her distraught. “Losing a lifelong career simply for refusing to lie to parents was unbearable,” she said. “If the state can compel lies and punish honesty, freedom no longer exists.”

With legal support from the Justice Centre, Rose has filed a constitutional challenge against both the Minister’s directive and her school’s policy, arguing they violate Charter rights including parental authority, freedom of conscience, and freedom of expression. Her lawyer, Olivier Séguin, notes that this is Canada’s first court case based solely on freedom of conscience apart from religion. “Though truthfulness is upheld by most faiths, my client’s objection is not religious,” he said. “State-enforced deceit toward parents violates the bond of trust between citizens and government.”

Despite the risk, Rose says taking a stand has brought her peace. “There is real freedom in saying no, even when it costs you,” she said. She continues teaching while awaiting the court’s decision, guided by Solzhenitsyn’s words: “Even if all is covered by lies, let us resist in the smallest way: let their rule hold not through me.”

Her case, supported by the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms, calls for honesty in classrooms and protection for teachers who refuse to violate conscience. Donations to the Justice Centre sustain such legal defences.