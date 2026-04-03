China THREATENS Israel Over Them Turning Lebanon Into The “Next Gaza”! The Jimmy Dore Show 1.82M subscribersMike ZimmerApr 03, 202614Share14Share
Very interesting and unexpected developments. China warning Israel about its aggression into Lebanon, and Russia warning Israel about its strikes in Iran. I guess WWIII is round the corner if USA, Russia and China, are all involved in this war - along with Israel, Iran, UAE, Iraq, Lebanon, Yemen, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Bahrain. Am I forgetting anyone? Syria? Turkey? Seems like Trump and Netanyahu think they are just playing on a board game called Risk.