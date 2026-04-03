Ephektikoi - Guerrilla Epistemologist

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Ray McGinnis
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Very interesting and unexpected developments. China warning Israel about its aggression into Lebanon, and Russia warning Israel about its strikes in Iran. I guess WWIII is round the corner if USA, Russia and China, are all involved in this war - along with Israel, Iran, UAE, Iraq, Lebanon, Yemen, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Bahrain. Am I forgetting anyone? Syria? Turkey? Seems like Trump and Netanyahu think they are just playing on a board game called Risk.

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