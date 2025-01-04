by J. Marvin Herndon Ph.D (Author), Mark Whiteside M.D. (Author)

Anyone with a deep connection to nature can see how badly the natural world is suffering. Gone are the days of lush green forests and hillsides, clear blue skies, and star-studded nights with the Milky Way Galaxy clearly visible. Fields and roadsides no longer bustle with insect life and each spring and fall migration brings fewer and fewer birds. An overturned rock that once revealed an entire community of living organisms is now barren beneath. The summer heat has become unbearable, and you can feel the burn of the sun on your skin. Forests are disappearing and remaining trees display thinned-out foliage with trunks and branches scorched and damaged by the sun and runaway fires. Coral reefs are dying everywhere, and the oceans are grossly polluted and brimming with harmful algae blooms. There is widespread desertification of the land and brownification of the world’s surface waters. Anyone looking up can see the awful chemical trails fanning out to create a milky, sun-blotted sky must realize we have made a real mess of things and are in deep trouble.



At least as far back as the 1990s, concerned citizens had started to notice white trails that stretched across and dimmed the sky, diffusing briefly to resemble cirrus clouds before making a white haze. Dubbed chemtrails, jet-emplaced particulate trails have been observed to be increasing in frequency, geographic range, and intensity for more than two decades becoming a near-daily, near-global occurrence. Via Internet postings and social media, citizens have expressed concern. Concerned citizens had many questions: What substances are being jet-sprayed to form the trails? Why is this being done? What are the risks to human and environmental health? What is the legal justification? Inquiries to authorities inevitably were met with the same scientifically invalid response, namely, these are contrails, harmless ice crystals from jet’s exhaust.



We have published more than thirty articles in the peer-reviewed scientific and medical literature disclosing the results of our forensic scientific investigations of chemtrails, including their devastating consequences on our planet and on human and environmental health. In this book we reveal the results of these investigations.



If we are to have a viable future on this planet, a critical mass of humanity must wake up to the atrocities of the ongoing chemtrail operations. People must break out of their mass formation hypnosis and distractions, start to look up, and bear witness to the terrible suffering of the natural world around us. We are not separate entities from the rest of the biosphere: If the forests die, the wildlife dies, and the oceans die, we too will die. Our time is short – action is gravely needed now to salvage what remains of our natural life support systems and give our children a healthy and viable future.