Violent video games and players.

Author’s Preface

Still on the theme of AI and prompt engineering, I show how I can prompt ChatGPT, a large language model artificial intelligence (LLM AI) to act as a sophist. See “Appendix A - On Sophistry” for background on this concept, if you are not familiar with the notion of sophistry.

I used the following prompts in separate chats, starting clean, although the LLM AI does remember things from chat to chat under certain common circumstances:

Prepare an essay outlining why violent video games will destroy society in the long run. Prepare an essay outlining why violent video games will be the Savior of society in the long run.

I got very different, and wholly contradictory output, from the two different prompts. This shows how much of the output of a LLM AI depends of the nature of the prompt, in wholly disconcerting ways. It doe not give truth, but combines the prompt with its internal data and its algorithm to come out with results. Truth is not part of the equation.

First Attempt, New Chat

Prepare an essay outlining why violent video games will destroy society in the long run.

Violent Video Games: A Threat to Society in the Long Run

Introduction

Video games have become a pervasive form of entertainment in modern society, captivating millions of players worldwide. Among these, violent video games—those which feature aggression, conflict, and often brutal depictions of combat—have garnered significant popularity, especially among younger audiences. However, the question remains: at what cost? The growing body of research suggests that violent video games may have profound and damaging effects on players, particularly when exposure is sustained over time. This essay argues that, if left unchecked, the widespread and prolonged consumption of violent video games will have a destructive impact on society in the long run by fostering aggression, desensitization to violence, and eroding empathy.

Aggression and Antisocial Behavior

One of the primary concerns about violent video games is their potential to increase aggression in players. Several studies have indicated that playing violent games correlates with increased aggressive thoughts, feelings, and behaviors. According to the American Psychological Association (APA), long-term exposure to violent video games is associated with an increase in aggressive behavior, desensitization to violence, and a reduction in prosocial behaviors such as helping others. This is particularly concerning in young players, whose brains are still developing and who may be more susceptible to influence.

As violent games normalize aggressive responses to conflict, they subtly reinforce the idea that violence is an acceptable way to solve problems. In this environment, younger players may have difficulty distinguishing between in-game behavior and real-life norms. Over time, this could foster a generation that views aggression as an ordinary or effective way to interact with the world, leading to higher rates of violence and social discord.

Desensitization to Violence

Desensitization refers to the gradual reduction in emotional responsiveness to a stimulus after repeated exposure. In the case of violent video games, repeated exposure to graphic depictions of violence, brutality, and suffering may desensitize players to the horrors of real-world violence. This desensitization effect makes it easier for individuals to tolerate or even engage in violent behavior because they no longer experience the same emotional aversion to it.

In the long term, a desensitized population may become less responsive to violent events such as mass shootings, domestic abuse, or war crimes. The lack of empathy for victims of violence could undermine efforts to address these issues or prompt public outrage, ultimately reducing societal cohesion. A society that is emotionally indifferent to violence is less likely to take meaningful action against its causes or to support policies that promote peace and conflict resolution.

Erosion of Empathy

Empathy—the ability to understand and share the feelings of others—is a cornerstone of social harmony. Violent video games, by focusing on competition and domination rather than cooperation and empathy, may gradually erode this essential social trait. When players are constantly placed in scenarios where they must harm others (even in virtual spaces) to succeed, the reinforcement of aggressive responses weakens the impulse to empathize with others.

This erosion of empathy is particularly dangerous for younger generations, who are forming their social identities and moral frameworks. If violent video games become a dominant influence on their moral development, they may grow up with an impaired capacity for empathy. This lack of empathy could manifest in real-world behaviors, making it harder for individuals to engage in meaningful, compassionate interactions with others, especially in an increasingly polarized and fragmented world.

Influence on Mental Health

In addition to fostering aggression and desensitization, violent video games may negatively impact mental health, contributing to anxiety, depression, and social isolation. Prolonged exposure to violent imagery can create a stress response in players, particularly those who are prone to anxiety or have underlying mental health conditions. Moreover, violent video games often prioritize individualistic and competitive behavior over cooperation, potentially fostering feelings of alienation or inadequacy in players who struggle to "win" within the game's structure.

As mental health crises become more prevalent in society, particularly among young people, the potential for violent video games to exacerbate these issues cannot be ignored. A society that faces widespread mental health challenges is less able to function cohesively, with individuals more likely to struggle with personal relationships, employment, and civic engagement.

The Long-Term Consequences for Society

The cumulative effects of increased aggression, desensitization, reduced empathy, and mental health decline could have far-reaching consequences for society. If violent video games continue to permeate mainstream entertainment without checks or balances, we may witness a gradual degradation of social norms and a rise in antisocial behavior.

A society in which aggression and violence are normalized will likely experience heightened tensions and conflicts, whether at the individual level (increased domestic violence or street violence) or on a broader scale (the erosion of civil discourse and peaceful resolution of conflicts). Additionally, as empathy diminishes, the ability to form strong, supportive communities may be weakened, leading to an increasingly fractured and hostile social landscape.

If left unchecked, the societal consequences could manifest in a generation less capable of handling conflict constructively, more prone to violent solutions, and less concerned about the well-being of others. As violent video games continue to shape the attitudes and behaviors of players, the potential for societal collapse increases, as basic human traits like compassion, cooperation, and empathy become eroded over time.

Conclusion

While not every individual who plays violent video games will become more aggressive or less empathetic, the broad cultural impact of these games should not be underestimated. Violent video games, through their normalization of aggression, desensitization to violence, and erosion of empathy, pose a significant threat to the long-term stability and health of society. In order to prevent the destructive effects of these games, it is crucial that parents, educators, and policymakers work together to create a more balanced media landscape, promoting empathy, cooperation, and non-violent conflict resolution. Otherwise, the long-term consequences of unchecked exposure to violent video games could contribute to the unraveling of social cohesion, leaving society in a state of perpetual conflict and isolation.

Second Attempt, Different Chat

Prepare an essay outlining why violent video games will be the saviour of society in the long run.

Violent Video Games: The Unlikely Savior of Society

Introduction

Violent video games have long been the subject of moral panic, with claims that they corrupt the youth, encourage aggression, and even desensitize people to real-world violence. However, despite these concerns, violent video games could paradoxically serve as an essential tool for societal resilience in the long run. As technological advancements integrate these games more deeply into our culture, we begin to understand their potential as not just entertainment but as outlets for aggression, learning tools, and platforms for building empathy, collaboration, and critical thinking.

Cathartic Release: Channelling Violence Safely

The most obvious benefit of violent video games is the outlet they provide for aggression and frustration. Humans, by nature, have aggressive tendencies shaped by millennia of evolutionary pressures. Repressing these emotions without a constructive outlet can lead to outbursts of real-world violence. Violent video games, in this context, offer a safe, controlled environment for individuals to channel and express these darker impulses.

Catharsis, the psychological release of emotional tension, is achieved through violent video games, allowing players to engage with their aggressive instincts in a manner that does not result in harm to others. This safe outlet prevents such emotions from festering or manifesting in unhealthy behaviors. Studies suggest that gamers, rather than becoming more aggressive after playing violent games, often feel relaxed and less hostile. In a world where stress and frustration are on the rise, these games may provide an essential tool for emotional regulation.

Developing Cognitive Skills and Strategic Thinking

Far from being mindless entertainment, violent video games often require players to engage in high-level cognitive functions. Many of the most popular games feature complex storylines, intricate problem-solving, and strategic decision-making. Games like Call of Duty, Fortnite, and Grand Theft Auto require players to constantly adapt to changing environments, manage resources, assess risks, and anticipate the actions of opponents.

These skills translate well into real-world applications, fostering critical thinking, decision-making under pressure, and even leadership abilities. In an increasingly complex and interconnected world, the ability to think strategically and adapt rapidly is invaluable. Violent video games provide an interactive medium for honing these essential cognitive abilities in a manner that is engaging and, in many cases, enjoyable.

Encouraging Collaboration and Teamwork

Despite their violent nature, many video games encourage or even necessitate collaboration and teamwork. Multiplayer games such as Counter-Strike or Overwatch are based on cooperation between players to achieve a common goal. While the gameplay may revolve around simulated violence, the real focus is on building effective communication, trust, and coordination among team members.

These collaborative skills are invaluable in both personal and professional settings. Today’s workplaces often emphasize the importance of teamwork, leadership, and communication, and violent video games offer a dynamic and interactive environment in which these skills can be practiced. In a globalized world, the ability to collaborate effectively—particularly in high-stress situations—can mean the difference between success and failure.

Building Empathy and Moral Reflection

Although it may seem counterintuitive, violent video games have the potential to build empathy and encourage moral reflection. Many modern games place players in morally ambiguous situations where their choices have significant consequences. These choices are often accompanied by an emotional narrative, forcing players to consider the ethical implications of their actions. Games like The Last of Us or Red Dead Redemption explore themes of survival, loyalty, and moral complexity in violent settings, often leaving players to ponder the ramifications of their in-game decisions.

The immersive experience of video games can also give players a greater appreciation for the consequences of violence. By putting them in situations where they must face the aftermath of their actions, games encourage critical thinking about violence in the real world. In this way, violent video games can serve as an educational tool, fostering a deeper understanding of human emotions, moral dilemmas, and ethical decision-making.

Preparing for the Future: Digital Natives in an Evolving Society

As society becomes more digitized, the skills cultivated in virtual worlds are becoming increasingly relevant in the real world. Virtual training simulations for professions like law enforcement, military personnel, and even medical students often use gamified platforms to teach critical skills under pressure. Violent video games, though not directly related to these fields, provide a similar environment where split-second decisions and emotional regulation are crucial.

In the future, it is likely that virtual environments will play an even larger role in education and professional development. The skills learned in violent video games—such as resource management, strategic planning, and teamwork—will be transferable to a wide range of industries. In this sense, violent video games are not only an outlet for stress and aggression but also a training ground for the challenges of the future.

Conclusion: Beyond Entertainment

The narrative that violent video games lead to real-world violence has been widely debunked in recent years. While these games can be controversial, their potential benefits are far-reaching. They provide a safe outlet for aggression, build cognitive and emotional skills, encourage collaboration, and even foster empathy. As society continues to evolve, violent video games may prove to be an unlikely but essential tool for cultivating the skills necessary for a complex, digital world. Far from being a corrupting force, these games could, in fact, help save society by offering unique, immersive experiences that prepare us for the future.

Appendix A - On Sophistry

Sophistry refers to the use of fallacious or deceptive arguments that appear plausible on the surface but are actually misleading or invalid. The term originates from the ancient Greek word sophistēs, which initially meant a wise person or teacher. However, over time, "sophist" came to describe someone who uses rhetoric and clever reasoning to persuade others, often without regard for the truth.

Historical Context:

Ancient Sophists: In 5th-century BCE Greece, Sophists were itinerant teachers who specialized in philosophy, rhetoric, and teaching virtue. They played a crucial role in educating young men in public speaking and argumentation, skills highly valued in democratic Athens.

Negative Connotation: Philosophers like Plato and Aristotle criticized the Sophists for prioritizing persuasive techniques over genuine truth-seeking. They accused Sophists of using rhetoric to make weaker arguments appear stronger, thereby misleading audiences.

Characteristics of Sophistry:

Deceptive Reasoning: Employing arguments that are logically flawed but rhetorically persuasive. Ambiguity: Using vague or ambiguous language to confuse or mislead. Emotional Appeal: Exploiting emotions rather than relying on factual evidence or sound logic. Manipulation: Intending to deceive or manipulate the audience for personal gain or to win an argument.

Modern Usage:

In contemporary contexts, accusing someone of sophistry implies that they are engaging in dishonest or fallacious reasoning to deceive others. It is often used in legal, political, or philosophical discussions where sound logic and evidence are paramount.

Examples:

Red Herring Fallacy: Diverting attention from the main issue by introducing an irrelevant topic.

Straw Man Argument: Misrepresenting an opponent's position to make it easier to attack.

Equivocation: Using a word with multiple meanings to confuse the argument.

Why Is Sophistry Problematic?

Erodes Trust: It undermines honest discourse and can erode trust between individuals or within society.

Impedes Progress: By valuing persuasion over truth, sophistry can hinder the discovery of genuine solutions to problems.

Ethical Concerns: It raises moral issues about the responsibility of individuals to engage in honest communication.

How to Counter Sophistry:

Critical Thinking: Analyze arguments carefully to identify logical fallacies or inconsistencies.

Demand Evidence: Ask for concrete evidence to support claims rather than accepting persuasive rhetoric.

Clarify Terms: Ensure that all parties have a mutual understanding of the terminology used.

Conclusion:

Sophistry highlights the importance of distinguishing between arguments that are persuasive but fallacious and those that are logically sound. Recognizing and challenging sophistry is essential for maintaining integrity and truthfulness in discourse.

