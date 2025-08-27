Canadian Constitution Foundation Update: Nova Scotia Hiking Ban Challenge

The Canadian Constitution Foundation (CCF) has secured an important development in its legal challenge against the Nova Scotia government’s province-wide hiking ban.

The government has prohibited access to the woods for all activities—including walking—until October 15. While temporary fire bans during droughts are understandable, extending restrictions to basic activities such as hiking is, in CCF’s view, both unreasonable and beyond the government’s legal authority. Such overreach elevates hypothetical risks above fundamental liberties, making judicial review essential.

This week, government lawyers attempted to block the case at the outset, arguing that the CCF lacked “standing.” They dismissed the organization as an outsider with no right to represent Nova Scotians. The Nova Scotia Supreme Court rejected that argument and granted the CCF public interest standing, allowing the case to proceed.

The government’s position has been inconsistent. In 2023, when Nova Scotian resident Jeff Evely attempted to challenge a similar ban, officials argued he lacked private standing. Now, they claim the CCF lacks public standing. Taken together, these arguments suggest an attempt to shield government actions from any judicial challenge.

With the Court’s ruling, that shield has failed. The case now advances toward a full hearing, where dates and directions will be set. At that stage, the government will be required to produce its record for scrutiny, ensuring accountability.

The CCF emphasized that pursuing the case entails significant costs. Over $15,000 has been raised to date, but the full effort is expected to require $40,000. Donations can be made at: https://theccf.ca/donate/

Contextual Background of the Legal Challenge to Nova Scotia’s Woods Ban

1. Emergence of the Woods Access Ban

In response to extreme drought and heightened wildfire risk, the Government of Nova Scotia issued a provincial proclamation on August 5, 2025, via the Forests Act, instituting an immediate and sweeping ban on activities such as hiking, camping, fishing, and vehicle use in wooded areas—including both Crown and private land—until October 15, 2025, or until weather conditions improve. Compliance is enforceable by fines of up to $25,000.Canadian Constitution Foundation+2Canadian Constitution Foundation+2Canadian Constitution Foundation+5Nova Scotia News+5Wikipedia+5

This measure was characterized by officials as a public safety necessity, as most wildfires are linked to human activities.Wikipedia+3Nova Scotia News+3Wikipedia+3 The ban applies broadly, extending even to routine recreational passage through wooded areas, including properties owned privately.Facebook+10Canadian Constitution Foundation+10Nova Scotia News+10

2. Wildfire Conditions Driving the Ban

Weather patterns in Nova Scotia—marked by prolonged drought and exceptional dryness—mirrored provincial wildfire trends. As of mid‑August, Nova Scotia had recorded 139 wildfires in 2025, burning significant acreage and underscoring fire risk especially in central and western regions.Wikipedia

The restrictive policy followed earlier similar measures in recent years, including in 2001, 2006, and 2023, during which equivalent bans were enacted to mitigate fire threats.Facebook+7Wikipedia+7Wikipedia+7

3. Legal and Public Response

On August 15, 2025, the CCF formally initiated a judicial review, challenging the legal authority of the government to impose such a broad prohibition. The organization contended that the regulations were overbroad and vague, failed to proportionately balance Charter rights, and exceeded the statutory scope of the Forests Act.Canadian Constitution Foundation+1

In parallel, on August 6, 2025, the CCF issued a letter of concern to the Premier and launched a public petition, which rapidly gained more than 5,000 signatures in opposition to the ban.Canadian Constitution Foundation+1

4. Court’s Jurisprudential Development

On August 26, 2025, the Nova Scotia Supreme Court granted the CCF public interest standing, affirming the organization's right to seek judicial review on behalf of the wider public.Canadian Constitution Foundation This legal threshold had previously been challenged: in 2023, a resident’s attempt to contest a similar ban was declined due to lack of private standing. The government’s current stance appeared to close off all avenues for legal scrutiny.Canadian Constitution FoundationWikipedia

5. Next Procedural Step

With standing confirmed, the case will proceed to schedule a full hearing, during which the government must produce its record and respond to legal arguments. The next court appearance is set for September 2, aimed at fixing the hearing timeline.Canadian Constitution Foundation