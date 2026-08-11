Provincial rules require spraying of fire-resistant aspen trees to make way for valuable conifers

Bethany Lindsay ·

AI Summary:

B.C. sprays about 12,800 hectares of forest with glyphosate annually to kill broadleaf trees like aspen and birch, clearing the way for more commercially valuable conifers such as pine and Douglas fir. Critics argue this practice undermines wildfire resilience, since aspen stands act as natural firebreaks — their higher water content, lack of volatile flammable compounds, and cooler, shadier understory can slow or stop fires that move quickly through conifer forests.

Key points:

The rule : B.C.’s Forest Planning and Practices Regulation caps broadleaf trees at 5% (or two hectares, whichever is smaller) in regenerating forest blocks. Excess aspen must be sprayed with glyphosate, the active ingredient in Roundup. Over the past three years, 42,531 hectares have been treated.

The science : Forest ecologists like UBC’s Lori Daniels say aspen slows fire spread and can even stop “candling” fires from reaching the crowns of nearby conifers. A 2010 federal study demonstrated that high-intensity flames failed to sustain themselves once they reached aspen stands.

The critique : Anti-glyphosate advocate James Steidle calls the policy contradictory, arguing B.C. effectively makes its most fire-resistant trees “illegal” in managed forests. He and others are calling for a full ban on glyphosate use in forestry.

Government response : A forests ministry spokesperson acknowledged aspen’s wildfire-reduction potential and said future planning will consider broadleaf planting near communities, though the core spraying rules remain largely unchanged. Some regional exceptions exist, such as in the dry Cariboo-Chilcotin, where aspen isn’t considered enough of a threat to conifers to warrant spraying.

Political pressure: Green Party Leader Andrew Weaver raised the issue in the legislature, warning that current practices lead to less diverse, more fire- and pest-vulnerable “monocropped” forests.

The article frames this as a tension between timber industry priorities and emerging wildfire science, amid B.C.’s recent history of severe fire seasons.

AI Note:

Several western Canadian conifers have evolved to depend on fire for reproduction, mainly through a trait called serotiny — cones that stay sealed with resin until heat melts it open.

Strongly fire-dependent (serotinous):

Lodgepole pine — the classic example. Many populations, especially in the Rockies and interior B.C./Alberta, produce serotinous cones that can hang on the tree for decades, releasing seeds only when fire melts the resin seal. Post-fire lodgepole regeneration can be extremely dense.

Jack pine — found further east into Alberta and Saskatchewan, same serotinous strategy as lodgepole pine.

Fire-adapted, though less strictly dependent:

Black spruce — semi-serotinous; cones open gradually but fire triggers mass seed release onto a favorable mineral-soil seedbed.

Douglas fir (interior variety) — not serotinous, but thick bark lets mature trees survive low-to-moderate fires, and burned sites clear competition for its seedlings.

Western larch — similarly thick-barked and fire-resistant as an adult; regenerates well in the open, sunny conditions fire creates, though it doesn’t need fire to release seed.

Worth noting from the article’s context: this is part of why the aspen-spraying issue is contentious — aspen doesn’t need fire to reproduce (it resprouts from roots), but the conifers B.C. prioritizes for timber, like lodgepole pine, are literally built around a fire-return cycle. Suppressing broadleaf “fuel breaks” in favor of fire-adapted conifers can end up setting the stage for the very fires those conifers rely on, just at a larger and more destructive scale than the historical norm.