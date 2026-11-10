Canada’s Global Affairs announced sanctions on 11 major Iranian banks and companies, including the National Iranian Oil Company, Export Development Bank of Iran, and Iran Insurance Company. Canada had de-listed these entities in 2016 after the JCPOA, which Trump later abandoned. Foreign Minister Anita Anand said the reimposition responds to the entities’ contributions to proliferation-sensitive nuclear activities, the ballistic missile program, and financing of malign activities.

The author argues the sanctions are hypocritical: Iran is an NPT member without nuclear weapons, while Israel has nukes, is outside the NPT, has a missile program that can reach eastern Canada, and faces no Canadian sanctions. The timing is criticized as coming amid US/Israeli preparations to resume major bombing of Iran, and shortly after US midterm results that, per the author, reflected public rejection of Trump’s war (driven partly by higher gas prices). JD Vance reportedly cited the war and ties to Israel as central to Republican losses, and British PM Andy Burnham called the outcome an opportunity to resolve the conflict.

The author also criticizes Carney’s call with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, in which he condemned Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia and affirmed solidarity with the Kingdom. Meanwhile, Saudi airstrikes have killed nearly 100 Yemeni civilians this month. The cited Antiwar.com report says a Saturday strike in Sanaa province’s Bani Hashish District killed 44 (including 21 children and 10 women), the worst civilian massacre by the Saudi coalition since the war reignited in July. Yemen Data Project figures cited put October civilian deaths at 140 and injuries at 286, the worst month since December 2017.

The author concludes that Carney has been silent on Saudi killings of Yemeni civilians while repeatedly condemning the Houthis’ less deadly strikes, and calls his government’s hypocrisy something that must be denounced for enabling significant violence.