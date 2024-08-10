Canadians: Tell your MP not to padlock the Internet!
With some general observations of free speech, AI-ified.
Tell your MP: Don't padlock the Internet!
UPDATE June 11 2024: Bill S-210 has been sent back to the House with ZERO fixes. This is our LAST CHANCE!
The House of Commons is days from passing Bill S-210, a dangerously broad age verification bill that would put an age lock on most of Canada's Internet and threaten every Canadian’s privacy.1
MPs have refused to hear a SINGLE witness from outside government, or consider ANY changes to this disastrous bill. Email your MP to say NO to undemocratic and extreme Bill S-210!
There’s a dangerous new Internet bill on the cusp of becoming law that could break our Internet as we know it. Today OpenMedia released a joint letter with 10 civil society groups, and academic experts highlighting the ENORMOUS problems with age verification Bill S-210. Now we’re asking you to join us in raising the alarm!6
In the name of protecting young people, S-210 would put most of the modern Internet behind an age gate – and force adults to hand over copies of our ID or scans of our face just to navigate our regular everyday online lives. That’s not a reasonable, proportional approach – but without a serious makeover, that’s the reality people in Canada will soon be living with. Deeply invasive age verification, censored content on most platforms out there, and blocking websites that don’t comply – all of these are provisions of Bill S-210 today.7
Maybe you’re thinking you’re ok with a bit of inconvenience once in a while to help protect young people. Here's the problem: even if you're an adult willing to comply with age verification, Bill S-210 provides no guidance on what kind of verification methods are acceptable, which leaves the doors open to MANY dangerously unsafe approaches. From photo IDs uploads, to live scanning your face, to even accessing your social media accounts to see if you have “adult” social media patterns – dozens of vendors are touting their custom solutions for THOUSANDS of websites to begin surveilling you, and S-210 is inviting them all in.8,9 While S-210 asks these companies nicely to not retain your data, there’s no penalty whatsoever if they do – meaning sooner or later, your ID and face scans will be leaked or sold, linked to records of the websites you’ve been visiting.
The cherry on top? – S-210 demands court-ordered website blocking for non-compliant sites, a crude approach certain to block plenty of non-adult material at the same time. For fear of being blocked, even platforms like Reddit, Instagram, TikTok, Google – you name it – will either use unsafe age lock technologies on their users, or deploy mass automated tools to remove any hint of adult content. Educational material and artistic merit? Protected under Canadian law, but not under the eye of a zealous censorship bot that could soon be unleashed to comply with S-210.10
Protecting children online is important, but we need a careful balance and proper safeguards in place that also uphold our right to privacy and freedom of expression. Currently our MPs on the Standing Committee on Public Safety and National Security (SECU) are reviewing Bill S-210, and they’re the LAST chance we have for major changes before S-210 gets a final vote. We need your help to help them understand they need to give Bill S-210 an extreme makeover to reject this approach. Will you email your MP and tell them to say NO to Bill S-210’s extreme provisions?
Ramneet at OpenMedia
Here’s the combined list of quotes with approximate dates and sources:
Voltaire (1694-1778): "I disapprove of what you say, but I will defend to the death your right to say it."
Source: Attributed to Voltaire but often paraphrased; reflects his ideas expressed in letters and writings.
George Washington (1732-1799): "If the freedom of speech is taken away then dumb and silent we may be led, like sheep to the slaughter."
Source: Attributed to Washington; no exact record, but reflects his views on liberty.
Thomas Jefferson (1743-1826): "Our liberty depends on the freedom of the press, and that cannot be limited without being lost."
Source: Letter to Dr. James Currie, 1786.
John Stuart Mill (1806-1873): "The peculiar evil of silencing the expression of an opinion is that it is robbing the human race; posterity as well as the existing generation; those who dissent from the opinion still more than those who hold it."
Source: "On Liberty," 1859.
Benjamin Franklin (1706-1790): "Without freedom of thought, there can be no such thing as wisdom; and no such thing as public liberty, without freedom of speech."
Source: Attributed to Franklin; reflects his views on liberty and governance.
Eleanor Roosevelt (1884-1962): "Freedom makes a huge requirement of every human being. With freedom comes responsibility."
Source: From her columns and speeches; specifically, a 1940 column.
A. Philip Randolph (1889-1979): "Freedom is never given; it is won. Justice is never given; it is exacted."
Source: Various speeches, notably during the civil rights movement.
Winston Churchill (1874-1965): "To each, there comes in their lifetime a special moment when they are figuratively tapped on the shoulder and offered the chance to do a very special thing, unique to them and fitted to their talents. What a tragedy if that moment finds them unprepared or unqualified for that which could have been their finest hour."
Source: Speech during World War II, 1940.
Noam Chomsky (1928-): "If we don't believe in freedom of expression for people we despise, we don't believe in it at all."
Source: Various writings and interviews; often attributed to his critiques of censorship.
Martin Luther King Jr. (1929-1968): "Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere."
Source: "Letter from Birmingham Jail," 1963.
Tariq Ramadan (1962-): "Freedom of speech is not about the right to say what you want, but about the right to hear and understand what others are saying."
Source: Various writings and speeches; reflective of his discussions on free expression.
Rebecca MacKinnon (1970-): "The ability to speak freely is a critical human right, not just for the sake of the individual, but for the sake of the public discourse that informs and shapes our collective future."
Source: "Consent of the Networked," 2012.
Martha Nussbaum (1947-): "The right to express oneself freely is an essential part of human dignity and is foundational for the flourishing of both individuals and societies."
Source: Various writings on ethics and democracy; reflective of her philosophical stance.
Edward Snowden (1983-): "The right to express one's views is the first and most fundamental of all human rights. It underpins all other rights and is crucial for the functioning of a democratic society."
Source: Public statements and interviews, especially post-2013.
Salman Rushdie (1947-): "Freedom of speech is the foundation of a democratic society. Without it, we lose our ability to challenge, to debate, and to progress."
Source: Various speeches and writings, especially post-1989.
Sheryl Sandberg (1969-): "The freedom to speak your mind is crucial not just for individual expression but for the collective advancement of society."
Source: "Lean In," 2013.
J.K. Rowling (1965-): "Freedom of speech is a cornerstone of a free society. It allows us to debate ideas and reach understanding, even when we disagree."
Source: Various statements and interviews, particularly in her discussions on free speech and writing.
Malala Yousafzai (1997-): "When you have the right to speak freely, you have the power to influence change and create a better world."
Source: Various speeches and interviews; notably her UN speech, 2013.
Zadie Smith (1975-): "The freedom to speak and to listen is essential for the evolution of ideas and the health of society."
Source: Various essays and public discussions.
Cornel West (1953-): "Freedom of speech is the lifeblood of democracy. It is through our debates and disagreements that we grow and build a more just world."
Source: Various writings and speeches.
These quotes span a wide range of perspectives and eras, reflecting the enduring importance of freedom of speech.
Objections to restricting speech often revolve around concerns about individual freedoms, potential abuses of power, and the broader societal impact of such restrictions. Here’s a summary of objections to each of the views supporting speech restrictions:
1. Public Safety and Order
Objection: Overly broad or vague restrictions can lead to the suppression of legitimate dissent and criticism. There is a risk of using "public safety" as a pretext for stifling political opposition or social movements.
Concern: The criteria for what constitutes a threat to public safety can be subjective and misused, potentially leading to unjust restrictions on peaceful protests or whistleblowing.
2. National Security
Objection: Restrictions justified by national security concerns may be used to justify excessive secrecy and suppression of legitimate debate. This can hinder transparency and accountability in government.
Concern: Overreach in the name of national security can erode trust in institutions and suppress important discussions that could prevent actual security threats.
3. Protecting Individuals from Harm
Objection: Restricting speech to prevent harm can be subjective and may inadvertently silence critical voices or valuable discussions. It can also lead to self-censorship, where individuals avoid speaking out due to fear of repercussions.
Concern: The line between harmful and protected speech can be blurry, and excessive restrictions can inhibit the free exchange of ideas and debate necessary for a healthy democracy.
4. Preserving Social Harmony
Objection: Efforts to maintain social harmony through speech restrictions can suppress necessary critiques and reforms, leading to a more conformist society where dissenting voices are marginalized.
Concern: Social harmony should not come at the cost of silencing valid criticisms or stifling diverse perspectives, which are essential for progress and innovation.
5. Preventing Misinformation and Harmful Content
Objection: Restricting speech to prevent misinformation can be problematic as it may lead to the suppression of legitimate information and undermine trust in independent sources.
Concern: Who decides what constitutes "misinformation" can be influenced by bias or political agendas, potentially leading to censorship of valid viewpoints and the distortion of public discourse.
6. Maintaining Public Morality and Decency
Objection: Defining and enforcing "public morality" can be highly subjective and reflect the values of the dominant group, potentially marginalizing minority views and stifling cultural diversity.
Concern: Restrictions based on morality can lead to censorship of artistic and intellectual expressions and hinder discussions about important social issues.
7. Preventing Hate Speech
Objection: While aiming to prevent hate speech is important, overly broad definitions can encompass legitimate criticism and political dissent. This can lead to censorship of important social debates and discussions.
Concern: The enforcement of hate speech laws may disproportionately target certain groups and stifle genuine discourse on sensitive issues.
8. Encouraging Positive Dialogue
Objection: Restricting speech to encourage positive dialogue can backfire by creating an environment where only certain viewpoints are allowed, leading to a lack of genuine debate and critical analysis.
Concern: True dialogue and understanding often require the confrontation of uncomfortable or controversial ideas, which may be suppressed under restrictive policies.
9. Protecting Intellectual Property
Objection: While protecting intellectual property is important, overly restrictive measures can limit the free flow of information and hinder innovation and collaboration.
Concern: Intellectual property laws that are too stringent can stifle creativity and the sharing of knowledge, which are essential for cultural and technological advancement.
10. Supporting National Unity
Objection: Restricting speech in the name of national unity can suppress legitimate regional or cultural identities and lead to forced conformity, which can create resentment and division.
Concern: Genuine national unity should be built on inclusivity and respect for diverse perspectives, not through the suppression of dissenting or minority views.
In summary, while there are arguments for restricting speech from various perspectives, the objections highlight the potential for abuse, the suppression of important discourse, and the impact on individual freedoms and democratic values. Balancing the need for order and safety with the preservation of free expression is a complex and often contentious issue.