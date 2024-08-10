MPs have refused to hear a SINGLE witness from outside government, or consider ANY changes to this disastrous bill. Email your MP to say NO to undemocratic and extreme Bill S-210!

The House of Commons is days from passing Bill S-210, a dangerously broad age verification bill that would put an age lock on most of Canada's Internet and threaten every Canadian’s privacy. 1

There’s a dangerous new Internet bill on the cusp of becoming law that could break our Internet as we know it. Today OpenMedia released a joint letter with 10 civil society groups, and academic experts highlighting the ENORMOUS problems with age verification Bill S-210. Now we’re asking you to join us in raising the alarm!6

In the name of protecting young people, S-210 would put most of the modern Internet behind an age gate – and force adults to hand over copies of our ID or scans of our face just to navigate our regular everyday online lives. That’s not a reasonable, proportional approach – but without a serious makeover, that’s the reality people in Canada will soon be living with. Deeply invasive age verification, censored content on most platforms out there, and blocking websites that don’t comply – all of these are provisions of Bill S-210 today.7

Maybe you’re thinking you’re ok with a bit of inconvenience once in a while to help protect young people. Here's the problem: even if you're an adult willing to comply with age verification, Bill S-210 provides no guidance on what kind of verification methods are acceptable, which leaves the doors open to MANY dangerously unsafe approaches. From photo IDs uploads, to live scanning your face, to even accessing your social media accounts to see if you have “adult” social media patterns – dozens of vendors are touting their custom solutions for THOUSANDS of websites to begin surveilling you, and S-210 is inviting them all in.8,9 While S-210 asks these companies nicely to not retain your data, there’s no penalty whatsoever if they do – meaning sooner or later, your ID and face scans will be leaked or sold, linked to records of the websites you’ve been visiting.

The cherry on top? – S-210 demands court-ordered website blocking for non-compliant sites, a crude approach certain to block plenty of non-adult material at the same time. For fear of being blocked, even platforms like Reddit, Instagram, TikTok, Google – you name it – will either use unsafe age lock technologies on their users, or deploy mass automated tools to remove any hint of adult content. Educational material and artistic merit? Protected under Canadian law, but not under the eye of a zealous censorship bot that could soon be unleashed to comply with S-210.10

Protecting children online is important, but we need a careful balance and proper safeguards in place that also uphold our right to privacy and freedom of expression. Currently our MPs on the Standing Committee on Public Safety and National Security (SECU) are reviewing Bill S-210, and they’re the LAST chance we have for major changes before S-210 gets a final vote. We need your help to help them understand they need to give Bill S-210 an extreme makeover to reject this approach. Will you email your MP and tell them to say NO to Bill S-210’s extreme provisions?

